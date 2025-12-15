November 14, 2025 – Mighty Mushrooms

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Lyndi Mies with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.

Mushrooms are in season now, and bring rich flavor and natural goodness, making simple meals feel a little extra special. They’re a good source of B vitamins, potassium, fiber and other nutrients, adding plant-based power to your plate. Plus, they are the only produce source of vitamin D.

Whether you’re craving something creamy and comforting or are looking to add extra veggies to dinner, mushrooms make every bite cozy and satisfying.

When shopping for mushrooms, look for firm, dry mushrooms without dark spots. Store them in a paper bag in the fridge for best freshness. Start with one variety and experiment from there.

Check out your local store to find White Button, Portobella, Baby Bella, Shiitake and more options in the produce department, and look for three new recipes in the November/December HealthyBites magazine that feature mushrooms.

