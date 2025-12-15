November 28, 2025 -Thanksgiving Leftovers

Hi, I'm Weis Dietitian Lyndi Mies with the Weis Healthy Bites tip of the week.

Is your fridge full of Thanksgiving leftovers? Use these tips to get creative and turn your leftovers into new family favorites:



Whip up an easy and delicious breakfast casserole. Combine eggs, milk and low-fat cheese; pour over leftover stuffing and bake at 350° for 45 minutes.

Make turkey tacos! Dice leftover turkey and serve in corn tortillas topped with lettuce, tomato, avocado and low-fat cheese.

Mix cranberry sauce into plain yogurt and top with walnuts for the perfect afternoon snack.

Combine turkey, gravy, and diced vegetables in a baking dish and top with mashed potatoes. Cover and bake for 20 minutes or until heated through for a comforting Shepherd’s Pie.

