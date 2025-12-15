100 WVIA Way
Weis HealthyBites Tip of the Week

October 10, 2025 – Soups & Stews for Nutrition

Published December 15, 2025 at 2:59 PM EST

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Melissa with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.

Nothing warms up chilly fall days like a nourishing soup or stew. They’re a great way to pack in vegetables, fiber, and lean protein. Try these ideas:

  • Load soups with carrots, beans, lentils, or leafy greens for extra nutrition
  • Use unsalted or low-sodium broth for better heart health
  • Batch-cook soups and freeze portions for quick meals on busy nights
  • Pair with a side salad or whole grain bread for a balanced plate

Soups are comfort food with the bonus of nutrition, they’re a great opportunity to make healthy eating simple.

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis HealthyBites.

 

