October 10, 2025 – Soups & Stews for Nutrition

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Melissa with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.

Nothing warms up chilly fall days like a nourishing soup or stew. They’re a great way to pack in vegetables, fiber, and lean protein. Try these ideas:



Load soups with carrots, beans, lentils, or leafy greens for extra nutrition

Use unsalted or low-sodium broth for better heart health

Batch-cook soups and freeze portions for quick meals on busy nights

Pair with a side salad or whole grain bread for a balanced plate

Soups are comfort food with the bonus of nutrition, they’re a great opportunity to make healthy eating simple.

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis HealthyBites.



