Weis HealthyBites Tip of the Week

October 17, 2025 – Immune-Boosting Foods

Published December 15, 2025 at 3:03 PM EST

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Melissa with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.

With cooler weather and busy schedules, now’s the time to give your immune system extra support. Try adding some of these foods to your meals:

  • Citrus fruits, bell peppers, and broccoli for vitamin C
  • Almonds, sunflower seeds, and spinach for vitamin E
  • Greek yogurt, kefir, or sauerkraut for probiotics that support gut health
  • Salmon, tuna, and fortified milk and juice for vitamin D
  • And don’t forget plenty of hydration and restful sleep to keep your defenses strong

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites.

