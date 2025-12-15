October 3, 2025 – Fall into Fitness Fuels

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Melissa with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.

As routines shift into fall, your body needs steady energy for work, school, and activity. Choose wholesome foods that fuel your day and keep you satisfied:

Start mornings with oatmeal topped with apples, walnuts, and cinnamon

Enjoy hearty whole grain wraps filled with turkey, hummus, and veggies for lunch

Snack on trail mix with nuts, seeds, and a touch of dried fruit for lasting energy

End the day with a balanced dinner of lean protein, roasted root vegetables, and a side salad

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis HealthyBites.



