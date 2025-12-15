100 WVIA Way
Weis HealthyBites Tip of the Week

October 31, 2025 – Balanced Halloween Treating

Published December 15, 2025 at 3:11 PM EST

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Melissa with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.

Halloween fun often comes with plenty of sweets, and you can still enjoy treats while keeping balance in mind. Here are some helpful tips:

  • Enjoy a nutritious dinner before trick-or-treating
  • Make a snack plate with candy, veggies, nuts, or yogurt for a smart snack
  • Include a piece or two of candy at mealtimes, pairing it with protein and fiber helps satisfaction and balance
  • Stay active, whether walking with kids or joining festive community events

Most importantly, enjoy the memories made with friends and family.

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis HealthyBites.

