October 31, 2025 – Balanced Halloween Treating

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Melissa with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.

Halloween fun often comes with plenty of sweets, and you can still enjoy treats while keeping balance in mind. Here are some helpful tips:



Enjoy a nutritious dinner before trick-or-treating

Make a snack plate with candy, veggies, nuts, or yogurt for a smart snack

Include a piece or two of candy at mealtimes, pairing it with protein and fiber helps satisfaction and balance

Stay active, whether walking with kids or joining festive community events



Most importantly, enjoy the memories made with friends and family.

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis HealthyBites.

