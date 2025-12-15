September 12, 2025 – Game Day Eats

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Christina with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.

Whether you are tailgating or watching your favorite team from the comfort of your own home, game day eats can level up the whole experience. Use these tips to boost the nutrition and flavor of this season’s foods.



Serve up a creamy dip and grilled crostini in individual jars for a fun, mess free snack

Take out the slow cooker for a pork and pumpkin chili

Create a colorful charcuterie board using fresh grapes, apples, different varieties of cheeses, whole grain crackers, veggies, and hummus

Toss a pasta salad together using whole grain pasta for some added fiber and great flavor

Celebrate the winning combination of cozy fall flavors and ease of preparing these dishes.

