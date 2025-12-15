100 WVIA Way
Weis HealthyBites Tip of the Week

September 12, 2025 – Game Day Eats

Published December 15, 2025 at 2:40 PM EST

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Christina with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.

Whether you are tailgating or watching your favorite team from the comfort of your own home, game day eats can level up the whole experience. Use these tips to boost the nutrition and flavor of this season’s foods.

  • Serve up a creamy dip and grilled crostini in individual jars for a fun, mess free snack
  • Take out the slow cooker for a pork and pumpkin chili
  • Create a colorful charcuterie board using fresh grapes, apples, different varieties of cheeses, whole grain crackers, veggies, and hummus
  • Toss a pasta salad together using whole grain pasta for some added fiber and great flavor

Celebrate the winning combination of cozy fall flavors and ease of preparing these dishes.

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites.

 

 

 

 

