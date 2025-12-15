September 26, 2025 – Canned Foods

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Christina with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.

Did you know that canned foods can offer great nutrition, value, and convenience? Use these tips to choose canned products that best fit your lifestyle.



The canning process is the preservation method; therefore, canned foods do not require salt, sodium, or other preservatives for preservation.

Choose canned items, such as vegetables and beans, that are low sodium or have no salt added. Draining or rinsing canned food can help further reduce sodium in most items.

Fruits, vegetables, and beans are picked at peak ripeness and are canned at local canneries very soon after.

Using canned foods is a convenient and affordable way to help meet your dietary goals.

