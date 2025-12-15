September 5, 2025 – Family Meals Month

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Christina with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.

This September, we are once again celebrating Family Meals Month. Family meals today have lasting benefits at and beyond the table for life.



More family meals means that more fruits and vegetables may be consumed as well as give relationships the opportunity to become deeper between family and friends

A family meal can be as simple as enjoying a meal with close friends.

Adolescents are happier, more fulfilled, and have better body image when they regularly enjoy family meals

Let’s try to fit in one more family meal this week whether that is brunch on the weekend with close friends or gathered around the dinner table with your children.

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites.



