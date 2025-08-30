“Honey Don’t” and the End of Season One

Join hosts Allan Austin and Patrick Hamilton, with insights from producer Kara Washington, as they close out Season One of Pop Shop by dissecting Honey Don’t—the latest film from Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke, starring Margaret Qualley and Aubrey Plaza.

This noir-meets-detective-meets-dark-comedy sparks deep discussion:

🔍 Does Honey Don’t successfully mash up genres or unravel under its own ambitions?

💥 Is it truly boundary-pushing, or just styled to seem so?

🎭 How do gender, sexuality, and the “male gaze” play into the film’s characterizations?

🎥 What makes Bakersfield a character in its own right?

From critiques of the film’s messy narrative structure and genre subversions to commentary on postmodern meaning-making, the hosts dive deep into the symbolism, cinematography, and cultural resonance of Coen & Cooke’s “lesbian B-movie trilogy.” Expect a fair share of humor, spoilers, philosophical detours, and pop culture sidebars—including comparisons to Drive-Away Dolls, The Naked Gun, Burn After Reading, and Knives Out.

