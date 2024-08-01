WVIA Soars to New Heights with 14 Nominations for Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards
Pittston, PA – WVIA is thrilled to announce it has been honored with an astounding 14 nominations for the prestigious Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards. This exceptional recognition underscores WVIA’s dedication to crafting high-quality, impactful programming that captivates and inspires viewers across the region.
The Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards celebrate excellence in television production across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and parts of Ohio and West Virginia. This year, WVIA’s nominations span a diverse array of categories, highlighting the dedication to storytelling, journalism, and community engagement.
"I am incredibly proud of our talented team and the hard work they put into creating exceptional content," said Carla McCabe, President & CEO of WVIA. "These nominations are a result of our commitment to providing meaningful, educational, and entertaining programming to our communities and telling the stories that need to be told. We are honored to be recognized alongside so many other outstanding productions, and to be able to contribute to the wealth of exceptional content presented this year.”
WVIA’s nominations are as follows:
Overall Excellence
The World Via Television - Carla McCabe, President & CEO, WVIA
News Special
To Save the River Save the Mountain - Kat Bolus, Field Producer; Kelly Dessoye, Producer/Director/Cinematographer/Editor/Field Producer
Human Interest- Short Form
Andre’s Story – Keystone Health - Tim Novotney, Producer/Director/Editor
Societal Concerns- Short Form
Delaney’s Story- Mind Over Matter - Tim Novotney, Producer/Director/Editor
Arts and Entertainment-Long Form
WHAM Re-Bop-Boom-Bam: The Swing Jazz of Eddie Durham - Kris Hendrickson, Producer/Director/ Editor; Andrew Sordoni, Consulting Producer; Loren Schoenberg, Music Director/Producer; Ron Andruscavage, Production Manager; Ben Payavis, Executive Producer
Documentary
ROAR: The Story of the Southern Columbia Football Tigers - Alexander Monelli, Cinematographer/Editor/Director; Ben Payavis, Executive Producer; Ron Andruscavage, Production Manager
Human Interest-Long Form
2023 Little League Challenger Exhibition Game - Ben Payavis, Producer; Ron Andruscavage, Production Manager
Holocaust Warnings: American Antisemitism and Extremism - Julie Sidoni, Moderator/Producer; Ben Payavis, Executive Producer; Ron Andruscavage, Production Manager
Lifestyle-Long Form
Pizza - Ben Payavis, Executive Producer; Kelly Dessoye, Director/Field Producer/Cinematographer/Editor
Magazine Program
VIA Short Takes #403 - John Alaimo, Producer/Director; Ben Payavis, Executive Producer
Public Affairs Program
Mind Over Matter – Youth & Mental Health - James Donnelly, Producer; Tracey Matisak, Moderator; Alexander Monelli, Producer/Director/Editor; Kelly Dessoye, Producer/Director/Editor; Ben Payavis, Executive Producer; Kris Hendrickson, Producer/Director/Editor
Video Essayist
The Lands at Hillside Farms - Kelly Dessoye, Director/Field Producer/Cinematographer/Editor
Photographer-Content
Alexander Monelli
Solo Storyteller
Kelly Dessoye
WVIA’s nominations in categories such as documentaries, news coverage, special programming, and technical achievements underscore the broad range of expertise and creativity within their content team.
“This year's nominations reflect our ongoing commitment to strive for excellence and our ability to adapt and innovate in an ever-evolving media landscape,” said WVIA’s Chief Content Officer, Ben Payavis II. “As a public media organization, we take great pride in producing content that not only informs and entertains but also fosters a deeper connection within our community.”
The winners of the Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards will be announced at a gala event Saturday, September 21, 2024, at the Wyndham Grand Pittsburgh.
About the Mid-Atlantic Regional Emmy® Awards
The Mid-Atlantic Regional Emmy® Awards are a division of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. The division was founded in 1981 and serves the Mid-Atlantic states and regions.
About WVIA
WVIA is the PBS and NPR affiliate serving over 22 counties in northeastern and central Pennsylvania. For over 50 years WVIA has been committed to serving the people by offering informational, educational, and entertaining content that enriches and expands viewpoints and serves as a catalyst for positive change. WVIA television channels include WVIA TV, WVIA PBS Kids 24/7, and WVIA Create. WVIA’s radio channels include WVIA Radio, WVIA HD2, and the Chiaroscuro Channel. WVIA’s programs can also be found streaming live and on-demand on wvia.org and the WVIA app.
WVIA Mission
WVIA educates, inspires, entertains and fosters citizenship, diverse cultures, and perspectives to nurture community.