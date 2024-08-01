WVIA Soars to New Heights with 14 Nominations for Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards

Pittston, PA – WVIA is thrilled to announce it has been honored with an astounding 14 nominations for the prestigious Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards. This exceptional recognition underscores WVIA’s dedication to crafting high-quality, impactful programming that captivates and inspires viewers across the region.

The Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards celebrate excellence in television production across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and parts of Ohio and West Virginia. This year, WVIA’s nominations span a diverse array of categories, highlighting the dedication to storytelling, journalism, and community engagement.

"I am incredibly proud of our talented team and the hard work they put into creating exceptional content," said Carla McCabe, President & CEO of WVIA. "These nominations are a result of our commitment to providing meaningful, educational, and entertaining programming to our communities and telling the stories that need to be told. We are honored to be recognized alongside so many other outstanding productions, and to be able to contribute to the wealth of exceptional content presented this year.”

WVIA’s nominations are as follows:

Overall Excellence

The World Via Television - Carla McCabe, President & CEO, WVIA

News Special

To Save the River Save the Mountain - Kat Bolus, Field Producer; Kelly Dessoye, Producer/Director/Cinematographer/Editor/Field Producer

Human Interest- Short Form

Andre’s Story – Keystone Health - Tim Novotney, Producer/Director/Editor

Societal Concerns- Short Form

Delaney’s Story- Mind Over Matter - Tim Novotney, Producer/Director/Editor

Arts and Entertainment-Long Form

WHAM Re-Bop-Boom-Bam: The Swing Jazz of Eddie Durham - Kris Hendrickson, Producer/Director/ Editor; Andrew Sordoni, Consulting Producer; Loren Schoenberg, Music Director/Producer; Ron Andruscavage, Production Manager; Ben Payavis, Executive Producer

Documentary

ROAR: The Story of the Southern Columbia Football Tigers - Alexander Monelli, Cinematographer/Editor/Director; Ben Payavis, Executive Producer; Ron Andruscavage, Production Manager

Human Interest-Long Form

2023 Little League Challenger Exhibition Game - Ben Payavis, Producer; Ron Andruscavage, Production Manager

Holocaust Warnings: American Antisemitism and Extremism - Julie Sidoni, Moderator/Producer; Ben Payavis, Executive Producer; Ron Andruscavage, Production Manager

Lifestyle-Long Form

Pizza - Ben Payavis, Executive Producer; Kelly Dessoye, Director/Field Producer/Cinematographer/Editor

Magazine Program

VIA Short Takes #403 - John Alaimo, Producer/Director; Ben Payavis, Executive Producer

Public Affairs Program

Mind Over Matter – Youth & Mental Health - James Donnelly, Producer; Tracey Matisak, Moderator; Alexander Monelli, Producer/Director/Editor; Kelly Dessoye, Producer/Director/Editor; Ben Payavis, Executive Producer; Kris Hendrickson, Producer/Director/Editor

Video Essayist

The Lands at Hillside Farms - Kelly Dessoye, Director/Field Producer/Cinematographer/Editor

Photographer-Content

Alexander Monelli

Solo Storyteller

Kelly Dessoye

WVIA’s nominations in categories such as documentaries, news coverage, special programming, and technical achievements underscore the broad range of expertise and creativity within their content team.

“This year's nominations reflect our ongoing commitment to strive for excellence and our ability to adapt and innovate in an ever-evolving media landscape,” said WVIA’s Chief Content Officer, Ben Payavis II. “As a public media organization, we take great pride in producing content that not only informs and entertains but also fosters a deeper connection within our community.”

The winners of the Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards will be announced at a gala event Saturday, September 21, 2024, at the Wyndham Grand Pittsburgh.

Read the full list of nominees here.

About the Mid-Atlantic Regional Emmy® Awards

The Mid-Atlantic Regional Emmy® Awards are a division of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. The division was founded in 1981 and serves the Mid-Atlantic states and regions.

About WVIA

WVIA is the PBS and NPR affiliate serving over 22 counties in northeastern and central Pennsylvania. For over 50 years WVIA has been committed to serving the people by offering informational, educational, and entertaining content that enriches and expands viewpoints and serves as a catalyst for positive change. WVIA television channels include WVIA TV, WVIA PBS Kids 24/7, and WVIA Create. WVIA’s radio channels include WVIA Radio, WVIA HD2, and the Chiaroscuro Channel. WVIA’s programs can also be found streaming live and on-demand on wvia.org and the WVIA app.

WVIA Mission

WVIA educates, inspires, entertains and fosters citizenship, diverse cultures, and perspectives to nurture community.

