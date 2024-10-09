The City of Scranton Proclaims October 18 ‘Scranton Eagles Football Day’- WVIA to Host Celebration at Cooper's Seafood House

Pittston, PA – WVIA is thrilled to announce a special event in celebration of Scranton Eagles Football Day, recently proclaimed by the City of Scranton in honor of the Scranton Eagles semi-professional football team. The event will be held at Cooper's Seafood House in Scranton on October 18 at 5:00 PM. October 18 marks the 40th anniversary of the first national championship for the Scranton Eagles—the first of five.

Scranton Eagles Night at Cooper's Seafood House will bring together fans, former players, and community members to celebrate the team’s remarkable achievements and their impact on the local community.

Not only will attendees have the opportunity to meet some of the legendary players who have donned the Eagles jersey, they will get the chance to witness the unveiling of the official championship trophy with a new permanent display at Cooper’s that commemorates the 10-time Empire Football League and 5-time national champions. Guests can also enjoy a limited-edition firkin, aptly named ‘Ale of Champions’, brewed exclusively for Scranton Eagles Football Day.

“It was a tremendous honor to play for the Scranton Eagles and contribute to the success of the championship teams, and now, after all these years, having the opportunity to tell the story of the organization through this documentary is certainly one of the highlights of my career,” said Ben Payavis II, Chief Content Officer and Executive Producer of WVIA, who played for the Scranton Eagles from 1987 to 1994.

The WVIA documentary, The Forgotten Dynasty: Scranton Eagles Football, set to air on November 14th, will offer an in-depth look at the Scranton Eagles, highlighting the team's origins, key moments, and its role in shaping the sports culture of the region. It will feature interviews with former players, coaches, and fans, as well as rare archival footage that truly brings the Eagles’ story to life.

"We are incredibly excited to celebrate Scranton Eagles Football Day, and we’re honored that the City of Scranton chose to recognize the impact and legacy of the Scranton Eagles with their proclamation," said Carla McCabe, President & CEO of WVIA. "We hope to bring our community together for a day filled with nostalgia and pride as we share the remarkable stories that have shaped our local football history, inspired this event, and sparked the creation of our upcoming documentary."

Scranton Eagles Football Night is open to the public. 100% of all proceeds from the ‘Ale of Champions’ and 25% of all of Cooper’s craft beers will benefit WVIA.

Register for Scranton Eagles Football Night at Cooper’s Seafood House here . To learn more about the upcoming documentary and to view the trailer, The Forgotten Dynasty: Scranton Eagles Football, visit the official website .

