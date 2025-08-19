WVIA to produce the national broadcast of the 2025 Challenger Exhibition Game at the Little League World Series

Pittston, PA – One of the most uplifting events of the summer is almost here, and this year, a local team from Wilkes-Barre will be taking the field in the 2025 Little League World Series.

WVIA is proud to announce that the 2025 Little League Challenger Division Exhibition Game, presented by Eggland’s Best, will be broadcast and livestreamed from Volunteer Stadium in Williamsport, Pennsylvania on Saturday, August 23 at 10:30 a.m. ET. Once again, this year’s broadcast will be produced by WVIA and will be shared by more than 28 public media stations nationwide, uniting communities coast to coast around the joy and spirit of the Challenger Division.

At the heart of this year’s game are two incredible teams: the Wyoming Valley Challenger Baseball Little League from Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, and the Woburn Little League Challenger Division from Woburn, Massachusetts. These athletes, all of whom have physical or intellectual challenges, will take the field not just to play baseball — but to inspire the world.

“This is more than a game,” said Carla McCabe, WVIA President & CEO. “It’s a celebration of possibility, perseverance, and the power of community. We’re honored to bring this heartwarming event to audiences across the country and to share the incredible stories behind each player.”

For the Wilkes-Barre team, the journey to Williamsport has been years in the making. Once struggling to stay afloat, the program was revitalized by a generous $1-per-year lease on a home field from the City of Wilkes-Barre, sparking community donations and volunteer support that helped it grow to serve more than 130 players across two Little League districts.

Meanwhile, the Woburn Challenger Division is proudly celebrating its 30th anniversary, continuing its tradition of weekly games, a vibrant network of volunteer “Buddies,” and a season-ending championship celebration that brings families together.

How to Watch:

Before the big game, viewers can watch the Woburn Challenger Division Team and Wyoming Valley Challenger Division Team ’s profile videos. These videos can be shared on social media to bring awareness to these two teams; tagging WVIA on posts is encouraged. Viewers can watch the live broadcast on WVIA-TV, WVIA.org, and the WVIA PBS app, with on-demand replay available afterward. More than 28 PBS member stations across the country will also carry the game, expanding the reach and impact of this unforgettable event. Viewers are encouraged to check their local public media listings for broadcast information. The game will also stream live on the ESPN app under the “watch” tab.

Be Part of Something Bigger

Since its founding in 2001, the Challenger Division Exhibition Game has embodied Little League’s mission to ensure that every child can experience the magic of baseball. This weekend, gather your family, tune in, and celebrate the courage and joy of the athletes who show us what true sportsmanship looks like.

For more information about the Challenger Division and this year’s players, visit littleleague.org .

About WVIA

WVIA is the PBS and NPR affiliate serving over 22 counties in northeastern and central Pennsylvania. For nearly 60 years, WVIA has been committed to serving the people by offering informational, educational, and entertaining content that enriches and expands viewpoints and serves as a catalyst for positive change. WVIA television channels include WVIA TV, WVIA PBS Kids 24/7, and WVIA Create. WVIA’s radio channels include WVIA Radio, WVIA Arts, and the Chiaroscuro Channel. WVIA’s programs can also be found streaming live and on-demand on wvia.org and the WVIA app.

WVIA Mission

WVIA educates, inspires, entertains, and fosters citizenship, diverse cultures, and perspectives to nurture community.