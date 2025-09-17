WVIA Wins Two Esteemed Public Media Awards at the 57th Annual NETA Conference

Pittston, PA – WVIA is proud to announce that it has been honored with two prestigious recognitions at the 57th Annual NETA Public Media Awards, presented by the National Educational Telecommunications Association (NETA). The awards celebrate excellence in public media content, community engagement, and education nationwide.

WVIA earned recognition in the following categories:

Community Engagement – Local Project: American Dreams

Community Engagement – Kids & Family: Carl the Collector Family Engagement

The American Dreams project explored the intersection of arts and civic engagement through partnerships with five arts organizations across four counties. WVIA produced three short films that were featured in an hourlong TV panel discussion program, Keystone Edition Arts: American Dreams. The Exchange in Bloomsburg showcased 70 works by 40 artists; the Wayne County Arts Alliance featured 200 student pieces in The Dinner Party exhibition; and Nigerian artist Ibiyanka Alao inspired 400 West Berwick students with art for peace. Misericordia University's Pauly Friedman Gallery presented veterans’ reflections on war before hosting the TV taping with 100 attendees. The program examined visual art, pottery, poetry, jazz, and the historic role of art in civic life.

WVIA Education’s Carl the Collector Family Engagement activities brought inclusive educational experiences to the community through screenings, activities, and the launch of a sensory-friendly space at the Pittston Memorial Library. The initiative engaged more than 100 participants at local events and drew civic leaders, PBS leadership, and families. Serving an estimated 320,000 residents, the project was celebrated both in person and online as a powerful example of public media fostering creativity, inclusion, and community connection.

These honors highlight WVIA’s commitment to creating innovative and impactful projects that serve the needs of families, educators, and communities across Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

“We are absolutely delighted that the creative work we do to address the unique needs of young people in our region and amplify the voices of students of all ages is not only recognized by our community but also by our peers across the country,” said Vicki Austin, WVIA’s Chief Education, Grants and Corporate Relations Officer. “We remain dedicated to our mission of service to all and are grateful for the countless partners who bolster our efforts.”

The NETA Public Media Awards are among the most respected honors in the industry, recognizing work that strengthens communities, educates citizens, and enriches cultural life. This year’s competition included entries from dozens of public media stations across the country.

“Receiving two NETA Public Media Awards is a powerful recognition of the creativity and dedication of the WVIA team,” said Carla McCabe, WVIA President & CEO. “These honors highlight our commitment to producing innovative projects that truly engage and uplift the communities we serve, and they underscore the vital role public media plays in enriching lives every single day in our region.”

The awards were announced Monday, September 15, 2025, at the NETA Conference and CPB Public Media Thought Leader Forum. The full list of winners can be viewed here.

About NETA

The National Educational Telecommunications Association (NETA) is a professional association representing 303 member stations in 49 states, the Virgin Islands, and the District of Columbia. NETA provides leadership, general audience content, educational services, professional development, and trusted financial management services, including human resources and benefits administration, to individual public media licensees, their affinity groups, and public media as a whole.

About WVIA

WVIA is the PBS and NPR affiliate serving over 22 counties in northeastern and central Pennsylvania. For nearly 60 years WVIA has been committed to serving the people by offering informational, educational, and entertaining content that enriches and expands viewpoints and serves as a catalyst for positive change. WVIA television channels include WVIA TV, WVIA PBS Kids 24/7, and WVIA Create. WVIA’s radio channels include WVIA Radio, WVIA Arts, and the Chiaroscuro Channel. WVIA’s programs can also be found streaming live and on-demand on wvia.org and the WVIA app.

WVIA Mission

WVIA educates, inspires, entertains and fosters citizenship, diverse cultures, and perspectives to nurture community.