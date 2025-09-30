Building the Future: WVIA Hosts Public Open House- Local Officials Dedicate Reimagined Sesame Street Mural

Pittston, PA – WVIA welcomed the community to its newly renovated headquarters this past Saturday, September 27, for a public open house that featured the official unveiling of a reimagined Sesame Street mural wall. The celebration honored WVIA’s nearly 60-year history of educational service while showcasing its vision for the future of public media in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

The mural was dedicated by Senator Marty Flynn and State Representative Jim Haddock, who joined WVIA leadership in recognizing the importance of public media in inspiring generations of children through programs like Sesame Street. The original Sesame Street wall was a beloved feature of WVIA’s former building; the new mural reflects that legacy while symbolizing WVIA’s commitment to serving children and families for decades to come.

The event also highlighted the role of two Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grants, totaling $3 million, that made the station’s transformation possible. These awards, supported by Senator Flynn and Representative Haddock, represent a cornerstone of WVIA’s Building the Future Capital Campaign , which has now raised $7.35 million in pledges, 73% of its $10 million goal.

“Sesame Street has been part of WVIA’s story for decades, and bringing the mural back in this new space says a lot about what the station stands for,” stated Senator Marty Flynn. “I’m proud we secured $3 million in RACP funding to help make this transformation possible, and I’m grateful for WVIA’s partnership in carrying forward a piece of its history while showing a commitment to the children and families who will walk through these doors in the years ahead. This mural is a true reflection of that spirit.”

“I was so glad to partner with State Senator Marty Flynn to secure state funding to support the vital work of WVIA,” commented Pennsylvania State Representative Jim Haddock. “These much-needed facility upgrades will ensure that our local public media station remains headquartered in Jenkins Township, keeping this important institution in my district. The new Sesame Street mural unveiled at the station serves as a celebration of an iconic program that has shaped the early development of so many children. While WVIA’s contributions to children’s programming are invaluable, their services extend far beyond that. For the adults of Northeastern Pennsylvania, WVIA provides trusted, unbiased journalism and meaningful local storytelling.”

Haddock continued, “At a time when public media outlets across the country face federal funding cuts from Washington, we are proud to support and advocate for WVIA at the state level. This investment reflects our commitment to ensuring that residents of Northeastern Pennsylvania continue to have access to the quality programming and community service that WVIA has delivered for decades.”

Community members toured the station during the open house, experiencing firsthand how WVIA’s modernized headquarters will support the future of public media, foster collaborations with regional organizations, and expand opportunities to engage the public through accessible, innovative media.

“This weekend’s celebration was a powerful reminder of WVIA’s place in the community, past and present,” said Carla McCabe, President & CEO of WVIA. “With the support of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, our elected officials, and our loyal donors, WVIA is building a future where education, journalism, arts and culture, and local storytelling remain strong pillars of service for generations to come.”

The unveiling of the Sesame Street mural wall marks not only a nostalgic tribute to WVIA’s history but also a celebration of what is ahead. The mural now stands as a colorful symbol of learning, imagination, and inspiration inside a facility designed to meet the evolving needs of the region.

About RACP

The Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) is a Commonwealth grant program administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.

About WVIA

WVIA is the PBS and NPR affiliate serving over 22 counties in northeastern and central Pennsylvania. For nearly 60 years, WVIA has been committed to serving the people by offering informational, educational, and entertaining content that enriches and expands viewpoints and serves as a catalyst for positive change. WVIA television channels include WVIA TV, WVIA PBS Kids 24/7, and WVIA Create. WVIA’s radio channels include WVIA Radio, WVIA Arts, and the Chiaroscuro Channel. WVIA’s programs can also be found streaming live and on-demand on wvia.org and the WVIA app.

WVIA Mission

WVIA educates, inspires, entertains, and fosters citizenship, diverse cultures, and perspectives to nurture community.