WVIA to Host Public Town Hall on Opioid Crisis in Wyoming County

Event Kicks Off Multi-Platform Initiative in Partnership with the Wyoming County Opioid Settlement Committee Aimed at Education, Awareness, and Recovery.

Pittston, PA – WVIA invites the public to attend a special town hall discussion on Sunday, November 2nd, at the Dietrich Theater in Tunkhannock, focusing on how Wyoming County is confronting the ongoing opioid crisis. Wyoming County Voices: Battling the Opioid Crisis Together Town Hall, will feature a panel discussion which will be recorded in front of a live audience and later broadcast on WVIA TV on Monday, November 17th at 7 p.m.

This informative discussion will feature local professionals, community leaders, and residents sharing real-life stories and expert insights about how the region is responding to substance use and supporting recovery. The program will explore key themes including stigma, the role of emergency services, current substance use trends, and pathways to recovery, offering hope and understanding as the community works together to address this critical issue.

This discussion will be moderated by WVIA News Director of Journalism, Julie Sidoni.

Panelists include:



Joe Peters , Wyoming County District Attorney

, Wyoming County District Attorney Cammie Anderson , Prevention Education Coordinator

, Prevention Education Coordinator Dr. Arianne Scheller, PhD, LPC, Mental Health and Substance Use Expert

Mental Health and Substance Use Expert Robert M. Carpenter, NRP, CP-C, CCISM, CHEP, Executive Director, Emergency Medical Services of Northeastern Pennsylvania



The town hall marks the kickoff of a broader WVIA initiative centered on opioids in Wyoming County. The initiative will continue in the months ahead with the production of a series of educational videos and school-based drug awareness sessions designed to inform and support communities throughout Wyoming County.

Additional details about the initiative will be announced at a later date. Community members are encouraged to follow WVIA’s website, wvia.org, and social media channels for updates.

Wyoming County Voices: Battling the Opioid Crisis Together Town Hall will premiere on WVIA TV on Monday, November 17th at 7 p.m. Encore Presentations are as follows:

Tuesday, November 18th at 4 p.m.

Thursday, November 20th at 7 p.m.

Friday, November 21st at 4 p.m.

Thursday, December 11th at 9 p.m.

Friday, December 12th at 2 p.m.



Members of the public are encouraged to attend the live taping of the town hall and join the conversation. Registration is not required, but it is encouraged.

Funding support for this initiative is provided by the Wyoming County Opioid Settlement Committee.

