Harrisburg Democrats mark 5th anniversary of Jan. 6 attack with outrage over pardons

Democratic state senators gathered in Harrisburg Tuesday to mark — and denounce — the fifth anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol. But while their focus remained on law enforcement and protesters that died as a result of the event, lawmakers also put the spotlight on a more recent development.

State Senate Democratic leader Jay Costa said he was "in disbelief" when President Donald Trump last year pardoned more than a thousand people charged for their actions on Jan. 6, 2021. Formerly a sheriff's deputy, Costa said he's spoken with many officers about the pardons.

"They deemed that to be a slap in the face that these individuals would not be able to serve the punishment that was rightfully doled out to them through this process, and that's very frustrating," Costa said, adding the pardons may have helped spur more political violence across the country.

That violence has "been more prominent and more direct," he said, citing last year's arson at Gov. Josh Shapiro's official residence and windows broken recently at Vice President J-D Vance's Ohio home.

And Costa said in an interview that while he hasn't been personally threatened with violence, some state lawmakers each year report having received such threats.

"We always get complaints from one or two members … that there have been threats alleged to them that we turn over to local authorities," Costa said.

After recognizing Capitol police, the members of Congress and then-Vice President Mike Pence for their actions in certifying the 2020 election, Philadelphia Democrat Art Haywood marked the anniversary of the attack by reading a timeline of events.

Protesters had gathered in Washington to oppose the certification of the 2020 election, which former President Joe Biden won.

"At 1:03 p.m. Vice President Pence starts the Senate session to confirm the election," Haywood said. At the same time, he said, "rioters are beginning to spray the Capitol officers with chemicals and hit them with lead pipes."

The attack continued for hours, Haywood added, as the Capitol was breached and lawmakers and staffers hid. The National Guard arrived hours later, joining Capitol Police and D.C. metro officers. Then, at 8:00 p.m. Haywood said, "the Capitol is secured and lawmakers return on January 7 at 3:42 a.m. President Biden's election is confirmed. The insurrection is defeated."

The anniversary comes just as thousands of recently sworn-in local elected officials were taking office across the state, said John Brenner, who leads the Pennsylvania Municipal League. Brenner said he hopes those officials remember the oath they must swear to the state and U.S. constitutions.

"Whether you are an elected official or a citizen going about your day, we all have a responsibility to stand up and to speak out," Brenner said.

