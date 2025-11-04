WVIA to Premiere Conversations for the Common Good: Safeguarding Justice Through Judicial Independence

A thought-provoking panel of Pennsylvania judges explores the vital role of judicial independence in preserving democracy.

Pittston, PA - WVIA will premiere a new original television program, Conversations for the Common Good: Safeguarding Justice Through Judicial Independence, on Thursday, November 6 at 7 p.m. on WVIA TV. The program, recorded before a live studio audience, features an esteemed panel of county, state, and federal judges in an engaging discussion about the importance of maintaining an independent judiciary in a healthy democracy.

Moderated by award-winning journalist Tracey Matisak, the program features:

Judge Matthew Brann , Chief United States District Judge for the Middle District of Pennsylvania

, Chief United States District Judge for the Middle District of Pennsylvania Judge Joseph Saporito, Jr. , United States District Judge for the Middle District of Pennsylvania

, United States District Judge for the Middle District of Pennsylvania Judge Lesa Gelb , Court of Common Pleas, Luzerne County

, Court of Common Pleas, Luzerne County Judge Mary Jane Bowes, Superior Court of Pennsylvania



Together, the panel examines the historical role of judicial independence in ensuring a fair and impartial legal system, identifies current threats to the rule of law and the safety of judges, and discusses how both the public and the judiciary can work together to safeguard justice for all.

Encore broadcasts will air on Friday, November 7 at 4 p.m., Thursday, November 13 at 10 p.m., Friday, November 14 at 3 p.m., Monday, November 24 at 7 p.m., and Tuesday, November 25 at 4 p.m.

Conversations for the Common Good: Safeguarding Justice Through Judicial Independence will also be shared by public media stations across Pennsylvania. Viewers are encouraged to check with their local PBS station for additional airdates.

This installment of Conversations for the Common Good continues WVIA’s mission to foster informed civic dialogue on the issues that matter most to our communities.

About WVIA

WVIA is the PBS and NPR affiliate serving over 22 counties in northeastern and central Pennsylvania. For nearly 60 years, WVIA has been committed to serving the people by offering informational, educational, and entertaining content that enriches and expands viewpoints and serves as a catalyst for positive change. WVIA television channels include WVIA TV, WVIA PBS Kids 24/7, and WVIA Create. WVIA’s radio channels include WVIA Radio, WVIA Arts, and the Chiaroscuro Channel. WVIA’s programs can also be found streaming live and on-demand on wvia.org and the WVIA app.

WVIA Mission

WVIA educates, inspires, entertains, and fosters citizenship, diverse cultures, and perspectives to nurture community.