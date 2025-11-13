WVIA Secures Grant to Bridge Education and Employment in Lycoming County

Pittston, PA - WVIA is proud to announce it has been awarded a grant through the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) through the Williamsport Lycoming Competitive Grant Program to launch Lycoming County @ Work and Lycoming County Careers that Work, two groundbreaking workforce development initiatives designed to connect students, families, and job seekers with the region’s most in-demand career opportunities.

Building on WVIA’s successful Careers that Work and NEPA @ Work programs, this new Lycoming County–focused initiative will shine a spotlight on the area’s exceptional manufacturers and the high-priority occupations driving the region’s economy. Through engaging short-form documentaries, bilingual educational resources, and a dedicated online portal, Lycoming County residents will have free access to information about local employers, training opportunities, and career pathways.

“We are grateful for the support of First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania as we introduce students to manufacturing opportunities and pathways for employment in their own backyards,” said Vicki Austin, WVIA’s Chief Education, Grants, and Corporate Relations Officer. “Partnering with schools and businesses in Lycoming County to implement Lycoming@Work will allow us to empower teachers and with essential information as they support students in matching interests with careers.”

The initiative comes at a critical moment. Lycoming County faces a shrinking workforce as an aging population nears retirement, creating urgent demand for skilled employees in manufacturing, engineering, and related trades. According to the Lycoming County Chamber of Commerce, at least seventeen unique manufacturing employers are actively providing sustainable career opportunities but many remain unknown to local students and families.

Regional Impact

Lycoming County @ Work and Lycoming County Careers that Work will:

Prepare students for future success by offering free educational videos and classroom resources that introduce young people to high-demand local careers.

Support local employers by highlighting innovative manufacturers and connecting them with the next generation of skilled workers.

Empower families and job seekers with clear, accessible information about training programs, career pathways, and salaries.

Strengthen the regional economy by helping to fill critical job vacancies and attract new talent to the county.

Build community pride by showcasing world-class products made in Lycoming County and the people behind them.



Through this project, WVIA will produce video profiles of ten Lycoming County manufacturers and ten in-demand careers, provide lesson plans and activities aligned with Pennsylvania Career Education and Work Standards, and host a public kickoff event with county organizations, business leaders, and educators. All resources will be permanently available online in English and Spanish through a dedicated landing page, PBS LearningMedia, and WVIA.org .

This initiative reflects WVIA’s mission to educate, inspire, and nurture communities across its 22-county region, while aligning with FCFP’s vision to improve the quality of life in north central Pennsylvania through community leadership and passionate giving.

