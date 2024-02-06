Extras
Latest Episodes
What will the police learn when Marina finally tells the truth?
An explosion at the docks leaves strong evidence, but Laurent isn't convinced.
A young amnesiac in the hospital is identified as Marina Masson, missing for 11 years.
Marina receives a call from someone claiming to know about her past.
Laurent goes rogue, taking his newest suspect out to sea--for answers and revenge.
When Paul is suspected of killing Marina, he confesses why he was covering up.
Laurent gets Alexandra to help him find out who took his daughter.