100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
PBS Passport
A Familiar Stranger

Episode 8

Season 1 Episode 8 | 54m 02s

The police suspect that Laurent has killed. But can they find enough evidence?

Aired: 02/22/24
Extras
Watch 52:06
A Familiar Stranger
Episode 7
Laurent goes rogue, taking his newest suspect out to sea--for answers and revenge.
Episode: S1 E7 | 52:06
Watch 52:40
A Familiar Stranger
Episode 5
Laurent gets Alexandra to help him find out who took his daughter.
Episode: S1 E5 | 52:40
Watch 51:50
A Familiar Stranger
Episode 6
When Paul is suspected of killing Marina, he confesses why he was covering up.
Episode: S1 E6 | 51:50
Watch 53:22
A Familiar Stranger
Episode 4
Marina receives a call from someone claiming to know about her past.
Episode: S1 E4 | 53:22
Watch 53:24
A Familiar Stranger
Episode 2
What will the police learn when Marina finally tells the truth?
Episode: S1 E2 | 53:24
Watch 49:50
A Familiar Stranger
Episode 3
An explosion at the docks leaves strong evidence, but Laurent isn't convinced.
Episode: S1 E3 | 49:50
Watch 56:05
A Familiar Stranger
Episode 1
A young amnesiac in the hospital is identified as Marina Masson, missing for 11 years.
Episode: S1 E1 | 56:05
Latest Episodes
Watch 53:24
A Familiar Stranger
Episode 2
What will the police learn when Marina finally tells the truth?
Episode: S1 E2 | 53:24
Watch 49:50
A Familiar Stranger
Episode 3
An explosion at the docks leaves strong evidence, but Laurent isn't convinced.
Episode: S1 E3 | 49:50
Watch 56:05
A Familiar Stranger
Episode 1
A young amnesiac in the hospital is identified as Marina Masson, missing for 11 years.
Episode: S1 E1 | 56:05
Watch 53:22
A Familiar Stranger
Episode 4
Marina receives a call from someone claiming to know about her past.
Episode: S1 E4 | 53:22
Watch 52:06
A Familiar Stranger
Episode 7
Laurent goes rogue, taking his newest suspect out to sea--for answers and revenge.
Episode: S1 E7 | 52:06
Watch 51:50
A Familiar Stranger
Episode 6
When Paul is suspected of killing Marina, he confesses why he was covering up.
Episode: S1 E6 | 51:50
Watch 52:40
A Familiar Stranger
Episode 5
Laurent gets Alexandra to help him find out who took his daughter.
Episode: S1 E5 | 52:40