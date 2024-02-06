Extras
Latest Episodes
The police suspect that Laurent has killed. But can they find enough evidence?
Marina receives a call from someone claiming to know about her past.
Laurent goes rogue, taking his newest suspect out to sea--for answers and revenge.
When Paul is suspected of killing Marina, he confesses why he was covering up.
What will the police learn when Marina finally tells the truth?
Laurent gets Alexandra to help him find out who took his daughter.
A young amnesiac in the hospital is identified as Marina Masson, missing for 11 years.