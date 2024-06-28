Extras
In America, marginalized communities are the target of harmful environmental decisions.
What's the difference between high and low grounds in the South? Race, wealth and floods.
A conversation with FREEDOM HILL's Resita Cox.
A young woman makes plans to give her sister, who is dying, the best days of her life.
Who is Supa Modo? I am! The finished film, and community, pays tribute to Jo.
A conversation with COMMUTED's Nailah Jefferson, Darcy McKinnon and Danielle Metz.
Danielle Metz, a mother of two, tells her story of incarceration and separation.
A conversation with Black Public Media's Leslie Fields-Cruz and Denise Green.
A woman discovers a place inhabited by the souls of dead people waiting for redemption.
Jo, a witty 9-year-old terminally ill girl, dreams of being a superhero in her village.
Princeville, NC, once the all Black town of ‘Freedom Hill,’ faces flooding and erosion.
After Danielle Metz’s commutation, she gets a rare chance to regain her life and family.
This film reveals the disrespect jazz luminary Thelonious Monk endured.
Bill Traylor was an American artist with a remarkable and unlikely biography.
Explore the life, career and global impact of international music icon Angélique Kidjo.
This film features a Mozambican man’s commitment to preserving the art of Mapiko dancing.
The fight for the return of African masterworks to their rightful countries.
The incredible story of Britain's pioneering million-selling soul and funk band.