AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange

Hargrove

Season 16 Episode 5 | 1hr 43m 33s

Filmed in jazz clubs around the world on what would be his final tour, HARGROVE shines a bright spotlight on the genius of Roy Hargrove and his contribution to the art of jazz. Key conversations expand beyond his personal story and enter the terrain of what it means to be an artist in America while also offering a glimpse into the politics of power and race in the music industry.

Aired: 06/27/24 | Expires: 09/27/24
Funding provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation.
Extras
Watch 0:53
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Freedom Hill | Environmental Racism
In America, marginalized communities are the target of harmful environmental decisions.
Clip: S16 E4 | 0:53
Watch 1:02
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Freedom Hill | Race and Land, Underprivileged vs. Prosperous
What's the difference between high and low grounds in the South? Race, wealth and floods.
Clip: S16 E4 | 1:02
Watch 17:23
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Beyond the Lens: Freedom Hill | Resita Cox
A conversation with FREEDOM HILL's Resita Cox.
Clip: S16 E4 | 17:23
Watch 0:59
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Supa Modo | Sisters
A young woman makes plans to give her sister, who is dying, the best days of her life.
Clip: S16 E2 | 0:59
Watch 0:59
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Supa Modo | Superheroes
Who is Supa Modo? I am! The finished film, and community, pays tribute to Jo.
Clip: S16 E2 | 0:59
Watch 4:13
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Beyond the Lens: Commuted | Nailah Jefferson, Darcy McKinnon and Danielle Metz
A conversation with COMMUTED's Nailah Jefferson, Darcy McKinnon and Danielle Metz.
Clip: S16 E1 | 4:13
Watch 0:18
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Commuted | Danielle Metz
Danielle Metz, a mother of two, tells her story of incarceration and separation.
Clip: S16 E1 | 0:18
Watch 5:10
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Beyond the Lens: AfroPoP | Leslie Fields-Cruz and Denise Green
A conversation with Black Public Media's Leslie Fields-Cruz and Denise Green.
Clip: S16 | 5:10
Watch 0:30
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Kati Kati | Preview
A woman discovers a place inhabited by the souls of dead people waiting for redemption.
Preview: S16 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:59
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Supa Modo | Trailer
Jo, a witty 9-year-old terminally ill girl, dreams of being a superhero in her village.
Preview: S16 E2 | 0:59
Watch 47:23
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Freedom Hill
Princeville, NC, once the all Black town of ‘Freedom Hill,’ faces flooding and erosion.
Episode: S16 E4 | 47:23
Watch 1:25:32
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Commuted
After Danielle Metz’s commutation, she gets a rare chance to regain her life and family.
Episode: S16 E1 | 1:25:32
Watch 1:18:06
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Kati Kati
A woman discovers a place inhabited by the souls of dead people waiting for redemption.
Episode: S16 E3 | 1:18:06
Watch 1:17:03
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Supa Modo
Jo, a witty 9-year-old terminally ill girl, dreams of being a superhero in her village.
Episode: S16 E2 | 1:17:03
Watch 56:45
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Rewind & Play
This film reveals the disrespect jazz luminary Thelonious Monk endured.
Episode: S15 E1505 | 56:45
Watch 56:46
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Bill Traylor: Chasing Ghosts
Bill Traylor was an American artist with a remarkable and unlikely biography.
Episode: S15 E1503 | 56:46
Watch 56:45
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Queen Kidjo
Explore the life, career and global impact of international music icon Angélique Kidjo.
Episode: S15 E1502 | 56:45
Watch 56:46
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
The Sound of Masks
This film features a Mozambican man’s commitment to preserving the art of Mapiko dancing.
Episode: S15 E1504 | 56:46
Watch 54:58
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Restitution? Africa’s Fight for Its Art
The fight for the return of African masterworks to their rightful countries.
Episode: S14 E1404 | 54:58
Watch 56:22
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Everything: The Real Thing Story
The incredible story of Britain's pioneering million-selling soul and funk band.
Episode: S14 E1401 | 56:22