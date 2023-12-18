100 WVIA Way
Many complicated, opposing and controversial viewpoints are often presented about Africans, African Americans and people of the African diaspora. AfroPoP: THE ULTIMATE CULTURAL EXCHANGE is at the forefront in bringing informative and entertaining films about modern life in the African Diaspora to television audiences in the U.S.

Watch 0:59
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Supa Modo | Sisters
A young woman makes plans to give her sister, who is dying, the best days of her life.
Clip: S16 E2 | 0:59
Watch 0:47
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Supa Modo | Superpowers
If you had one superpower, what would it be?
Clip: S16 E2 | 0:47
Watch 0:30
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Freedom Hill | Preview
Princeville, NC, once the all Black town of ‘Freedom Hill,’ faces flooding and erosion.
Preview: S16 E4 | 0:30
Funding provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation.
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Freedom Hill
Princeville, NC, once the all Black town of ‘Freedom Hill,’ faces flooding and erosion.
Episode: S16 E4
Watch 1:18:06
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Kati Kati
A woman discovers a place inhabited by the souls of dead people waiting for redemption.
Episode: S16 E3 | 1:18:06
Watch 1:25:32
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Commuted
After Danielle Metz’s commutation, she gets a rare chance to regain her life and family.
Episode: S16 E1 | 1:25:32
Watch 1:17:03
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Supa Modo
Jo, a witty 9-year-old terminally ill girl, dreams of being a superhero in her village.
Episode: S16 E2 | 1:17:03
Watch 56:45
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Rewind & Play
This film reveals the disrespect jazz luminary Thelonious Monk endured.
Episode: S15 E1505 | 56:45
Watch 56:45
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Queen Kidjo
Explore the life, career and global impact of international music icon Angélique Kidjo.
Episode: S15 E1502 | 56:45
Watch 56:46
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
The Sound of Masks
This film features a Mozambican man’s commitment to preserving the art of Mapiko dancing.
Episode: S15 E1504 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Bill Traylor: Chasing Ghosts
Bill Traylor was an American artist with a remarkable and unlikely biography.
Episode: S15 E1503 | 56:46
Watch 59:20
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Revolution from Afar
A crop of young poets and musicians advocating in support of the revolution in Sudan.
Episode: S14 E1405 | 59:20
Watch 54:58
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Restitution? Africa’s Fight for Its Art
The fight for the return of African masterworks to their rightful countries.
Episode: S14 E1404 | 54:58
Watch 56:22
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Everything: The Real Thing Story
The incredible story of Britain's pioneering million-selling soul and funk band.
Episode: S14 E1401 | 56:22
Watch 53:41
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Downstream to Kinshasa
A harrowing tale about the victims of the Six-Day War in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Episode: S14 E1403 | 53:41
Watch 54:34
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
She Had a Dream
This documentary sheds light on women's place in Tunisia's changing society.
Episode: S14 E1402 | 54:34
Watch 57:50
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Professional Black Girl
Professional Black Girl features a selection of episodes from the popular web series
Episode: S13 E1303 | 57:50
Watch 56:40
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Finding Sally
Finding Sally tells story of a woman who became a communist rebel
Episode: S13 E1302 | 56:40
Watch 58:28
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Mama Gloria
Mama Gloria is about Gloria Allen, a 75-year-old Black trailblazing transgender activist.
Episode: S13 E1301 | 58:28
Watch 58:12
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Film Shorts
This portrait of artist Betye Saar shows she isn't done fighting inequality in her work
Episode: S13 E1304 | 58:12
Watch 55:31
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Bakosó: Afrobeats of Cuba
DJ Jigüe finds AfroBeats has helped create a new genre called Bakosó
Episode: S13 E1305 | 55:31
Watch 57:16
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Gilda Brasileiro: Against Oblivion
One woman’s fight to expose the history of a 19th century slave-trading post in Brazil.
Episode: S12 E4 | 57:16
Watch 1:27:16
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Twelve Disciples of Nelson Mandela and Spit on the Broom
The stories of the African National Congress youth league and the United Order of Tents.
Episode: S12 E5 | 1:27:16
Watch 57:01
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Amina
Follow an African immigrant woman and the challenges she faces as she pursues her dreams.
Episode: S12 E2 | 57:01
Watch 57:01
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Daddy and the Warlord
A daughter’s quest to learn why her father collaborated with war criminal Charles Taylor.
Episode: S12 E3 | 57:01
Watch 1:27:01
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
My Friend Fela and Birth of Afrobeat
The stories of Nigerian musician Fela Keti and drummer Tony Allen, and the genre Afrobeat.
Episode: S12 E1 | 1:27:01
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Short Films
An eclectic selection of three shorts: black enuf*, Swimmin' Lesson & Dressed Like Kings.
Episode: S11 E5
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
While I Breathe, I Hope
Follow the against-all-odds 2014 campaign of young, Black Democrat Bakari Sellers in S.C.
Episode: S11 E4
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
The Faces We Lost
Photographs help keep alive memories of loved ones lost during the 1994 Rwandan Genocide.
Episode: S11 E3
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Mama Colonel
In the Democratic Republic of Congo, Col. Honorine leads a police unit to protect minors.
Episode: S11 E2
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Mama Africa: Miriam Makeba!
The life and music of South African singer and anti-apartheid activist, Miriam Makeba.
Episode: S11 E1
Watch 52:57
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Tchindas
Portrait of trans pioneer Tchinda Andrade just before Carnival in São Vicente, Cape Verde.
Episode: S8 E3 | 52:57
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
AfroPoP - Stolen
A feel good movie turns into a thriller when filmmakers discover slavery in the Sahara.
Episode: S5 E4
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
AfroPoP - Dear Mandela
Young South Africans from shantytowns put the promises of democracy to the test.
Episode: S5 E2
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
AfroPoP - A Lot Like You
A bi-racial filmmaker returns to her father's home tribe on Mount Kilomanjaro.
Episode: S5 E1
Extras
Watch 1:00
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Freedom Hill | Trailer
Princeville, NC, once the all Black town of ‘Freedom Hill,’ faces flooding and erosion.
Preview: S16 E4 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Kati Kati | Trailer
A woman discovers a place inhabited by the souls of dead people waiting for redemption.
Preview: S16 E3 | 1:00
Watch 0:30
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Kati Kati | Preview
A woman discovers a place inhabited by the souls of dead people waiting for redemption.
Preview: S16 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:59
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Supa Modo | Trailer
Jo, a witty 9-year-old terminally ill girl, dreams of being a superhero in her village.
Preview: S16 E2 | 0:59
Watch 0:30
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Supa Modo | Preview
Jo, a witty 9-year-old terminally ill girl, dreams of being a superhero in her village.
Preview: S16 E2 | 0:30
Watch 1:00
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Commuted | Trailer
After Danielle Metz’s commutation, she gets a rare chance to regain her life and family.
Preview: S16 E1 | 1:00
Watch 0:30
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Commuted | Preview
After Danielle Metz’s commutation, she gets a rare chance to regain her life and family.
Preview: S16 E1 | 0:30
Watch 4:13
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Beyond the Lens: Commuted | Nailah Jefferson, Darcy McKinnon and Danielle Metz
A conversation with COMMUTED's Nailah Jefferson, Darcy McKinnon and Danielle Metz.
Clip: S16 E1 | 4:13
Watch 0:18
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Commuted | Danielle Metz
Danielle Metz, a mother of two, tells her story of incarceration and separation.
Clip: S16 E1 | 0:18
Watch 5:10
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Beyond the Lens: AfroPoP | Leslie Fields-Cruz and Denise Green
A conversation with Black Public Media's Leslie Fields-Cruz and Denise Green.
Clip: S16 | 5:10
