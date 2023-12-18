AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange

Latest Episodes
Princeville, NC, once the all Black town of ‘Freedom Hill,’ faces flooding and erosion.
A woman discovers a place inhabited by the souls of dead people waiting for redemption.
After Danielle Metz’s commutation, she gets a rare chance to regain her life and family.
Jo, a witty 9-year-old terminally ill girl, dreams of being a superhero in her village.
This film reveals the disrespect jazz luminary Thelonious Monk endured.
Explore the life, career and global impact of international music icon Angélique Kidjo.
This film features a Mozambican man’s commitment to preserving the art of Mapiko dancing.
Bill Traylor was an American artist with a remarkable and unlikely biography.
A crop of young poets and musicians advocating in support of the revolution in Sudan.
The fight for the return of African masterworks to their rightful countries.
The incredible story of Britain's pioneering million-selling soul and funk band.
A harrowing tale about the victims of the Six-Day War in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
This documentary sheds light on women's place in Tunisia's changing society.
Professional Black Girl features a selection of episodes from the popular web series
Finding Sally tells story of a woman who became a communist rebel
Mama Gloria is about Gloria Allen, a 75-year-old Black trailblazing transgender activist.
This portrait of artist Betye Saar shows she isn't done fighting inequality in her work
DJ Jigüe finds AfroBeats has helped create a new genre called Bakosó
One woman’s fight to expose the history of a 19th century slave-trading post in Brazil.
The stories of the African National Congress youth league and the United Order of Tents.
Follow an African immigrant woman and the challenges she faces as she pursues her dreams.
A daughter’s quest to learn why her father collaborated with war criminal Charles Taylor.
The stories of Nigerian musician Fela Keti and drummer Tony Allen, and the genre Afrobeat.
An eclectic selection of three shorts: black enuf*, Swimmin' Lesson & Dressed Like Kings.
Follow the against-all-odds 2014 campaign of young, Black Democrat Bakari Sellers in S.C.
Photographs help keep alive memories of loved ones lost during the 1994 Rwandan Genocide.
In the Democratic Republic of Congo, Col. Honorine leads a police unit to protect minors.
The life and music of South African singer and anti-apartheid activist, Miriam Makeba.
Portrait of trans pioneer Tchinda Andrade just before Carnival in São Vicente, Cape Verde.
A feel good movie turns into a thriller when filmmakers discover slavery in the Sahara.
Young South Africans from shantytowns put the promises of democracy to the test.
A bi-racial filmmaker returns to her father's home tribe on Mount Kilomanjaro.
A conversation with COMMUTED's Nailah Jefferson, Darcy McKinnon and Danielle Metz.
Danielle Metz, a mother of two, tells her story of incarceration and separation.
A conversation with Black Public Media's Leslie Fields-Cruz and Denise Green.