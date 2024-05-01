May 6, 2024

Extras
Kenneth Stern joins the show.
Lincoln Project’s Stuart Stevens discusses Donald Trump, the GOP, and the 2024 election.
Cameron Russell joins the show.
Michael Stuhlbarg; Rupert Goold; Michael Arceneaux; Andrew Mlangeni; Peter Hain
Michael Arceneaux discusses his new book “I Finally Bought Some Jordans.”
Emily Bazelon; Rose Gottemoeller; Harriet Harman; Kate Manne
Kate Manne joins the show.
Volodymyr Zelensky; Jens Stoltenberg, Kaja Kallas and Pete Ricketts; Alejandro Mayorkas
Nina Khrushcheva; Hillary Clinton; Mikhail Zygar and Peter Pomerantsev; Evgenia Kara-Murza
David Lammy; Salman Rushdie; Anne Applebaum
Catherine Colonna; David Vardanyan; Doris Kearns Goodwin; Oksana Lyniv
Kori Schake; Nathalie Tocci; Abrahm Lustgarten; Zoya El-Miari