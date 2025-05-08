100 WVIA Way
Amanpour and Company

May 7, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7223 | 55m 46s

Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel discusses Israel's plans for Gaza and the ongoing humanitarian crisis happening there. Sister Nathalie Becquart and theology professor Steven Millies offer insight into choosing a new Pope as the conclave begins. NYT reporter Ana Swanson explains how Americans are and will continue to feel the impacts of tariffs.

Aired: 05/06/25
Watch 17:07
Amanpour and Company
Rep. Ayanna Pressley: Detained Tufts Student Is a “Political Prisoner”
Rep. Ayanna Pressley joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7224 | 17:07
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
May 8, 2025
Leon Panetta; Christopher Bellito; Margaret MacMillan; Rep. Ayanna Pressley
Episode: S2025 E7224 | 55:47
Watch 17:49
Amanpour and Company
Higher Prices and Empty Shelves: The Effects of the U.S.-China Trade War
NYT reporter Ana Swanson discusses the impact of Trump's tariffs.
Clip: S2025 E7223 | 17:49
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
May 6, 2025
Frank McKenna; Mujib Mashal; Sylvia Earle; Catherine Coleman Flowers
Episode: S2025 E7222 | 55:47
Watch 18:07
Amanpour and Company
Catherine Coleman Flowers on the Future of Environmental Justice Under Trump
Catherine Coleman Flowers joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7222 | 18:07
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
May 5, 2025
Marielena Hincapié; Vickie Patton; Laurie Segall; Brendan Ballou
Episode: S2025 E7221 | 55:46
Watch 18:09
Amanpour and Company
Fmr. Federal Prosecutor: “DOJ Is Bleeding Out Its Credibility Very Quickly”
Fmr. federal prosecutor Brendan Ballou talks changes at the DOJ and other legal fights under Trump.
Clip: S2025 E7221 | 18:09
Watch 17:45
Amanpour and Company
Elie Mystal: Ten Popular Laws That Are Ruining America
Elie Mystal joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7220 | 17:45
Watch 55:19
Amanpour and Company
May 2, 2025
Jill Lepore and Timothy Garton Ash; Isobel Yeung; Elie Mystal
Episode: S2025 E7220 | 55:19
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
May 1, 2025
Oleksandr Merezhko; Dr. Samer Attar; Isabel Allende; Douglas Belkin
Episode: S2025 E7219 | 55:44
