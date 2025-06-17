100 WVIA Way
Amanpour and Company

June 18, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7253 | 55m 46s

In an exclusive interview, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi joins the show as the world continues to wonder if the US will go to war with Iran. Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrei Kelin discusses Putin's message to Donald Trump not to join the fighting and where his own country's conflict stands. Palestinian author Hala Alyan discusses her memoir "I'll Tell You When I'm Home."

Aired: 06/17/25
Watch 17:45
Amanpour and Company
Palestinian American Writer Hala Alyan on Motherhood, Surrogacy and Exile
Hala Alyan discusses her memoir “I'll Tell You When I'm Home.”
Clip: S2025 E7253 | 17:45
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
June 17, 2025
Rafael Grossi; Jon Finer; Ken Martin
Episode: S2025 E7252 | 55:47
Watch 18:33
Amanpour and Company
DNC Chair Ken Martin on Trump and the Future of the Democratic Party
Ken Martin joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7252 | 18:33
Watch 54:54
Amanpour and Company
June 16, 2025
Richard Haass; Susan Glasser; Mosab Abu Toha
Episode: S2025 E7251 | 54:54
Watch 6:05
Amanpour and Company
Christiane Amanpour Unpacks the Fighting Between Iran and Israel
Christiane Amanpour discusses the tensions between Iran and Israel.
Clip: S2025 E7251 | 6:05
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
June 13, 2025
Ehud Barak; Sanam Vakil; Wendy Sherman; Gen. Stanley McChrystal (Ret.)
Episode: S2025 E7250 | 55:47
Watch 18:39
Amanpour and Company
Gen. McChrystal on Trump’s Military Parade & the Need for National Character
Gen. Stanley McChrystal (Ret.) joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7250 | 18:39
Watch 18:21
Amanpour and Company
Jerrod Carmichael on Love, Sex, Honesty and His Special “Don’t Be Gay”
Jerrod Carmichael discusses his stand-up special “Don’t Be Gay.”
Clip: S2025 E7249 | 18:21
Watch 55:12
Amanpour and Company
June 12, 2025
Oleksandra Matviichuk; David Sanger; Giles Clarke; Jerrod Carmichael
Episode: S2025 E7249 | 55:12
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
June 11, 2025
Rob Bonta; Rep. Norma Torres; Sir Geoffrey Nice; Mayor Monroe Nichols
Episode: S2025 E7248 | 55:47
Watch 55:48
Amanpour and Company
June 10, 2025
Josh Campbell; Olga Cherevko; Sergiy Stakhovsky; Dulé Hill; Daniel J. Watts; Dr. Atul Gawande
Episode: S2025 E7247 | 55:48
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
June 9, 2025
Jasmine Garsd and Sui Chung; Sasha Joelle Achilli and Sara Obeidat; Shane Goldmacher
Episode: S2025 E7246 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
June 6, 2025
Ely Ratner; Ibram X. Kendi; Ray Dalio
Episode: S2025 E7245 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
June 5, 2025
Norbert Röttgen; Kevin Liptak; Evan Osnos; Ryan Petersen
Episode: S2025 E7244 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
June 4, 2025
Ken Choi; Irina Borogan; Andrei Soldatov; Prabal Gurung
Episode: S2025 E7243 | 55:47