Amanpour and Company

January 23, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8083 | 55m 53s

Former Editor of The Washington Post, Marty Baron, discusses the climate for journalists in America and around the world. Mahmood Mamdani tells the story of Uganda and its authoritarian leaders in his new book. He discusses that and his son, newly elected NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani. Paul Salopek has been walking the globe for 13 years. He updates Hari on the last leg of his journey.

Aired: 01/22/26
Watch 18:00
Amanpour and Company
What Paul Salopek Has Learned from Walking Across the World
Paul Salopek discusses his journey walking around the globe.
Clip: S2026 E8083 | 18:00
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
January 22, 2026
Helle Thorning-Schmidt; Siamak Namazi; A. Rob Hirschfeld
Episode: S2026 E8082 | 55:50
Watch 18:17
Amanpour and Company
Bishop A. Rob Hirschfeld: Clergy Must Prepare for a “New Era of Martyrdom”
Bishop A. Rob Hirschfeld talks about the power of nonviolent resistance in this political moment.
Clip: S2026 E8082 | 18:17
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
January 21, 2026
Alexander Stubb; Kelly Ann Shaw; Charlie Warzel
Episode: S2026 E8081 | 55:36
Watch 18:22
Amanpour and Company
When AI Harassment Goes Mainstream: Grok’s Scandal & the “Crisis of Impunity”
Charlie Warzel discusses Grok AI's recent controversies.
Clip: S2026 E8081 | 18:22
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
January 20, 2026
Sen. Chris Coons; Jeremy Diamond; Lydia Polgreen; Noubar Afeyan
Episode: S2026 E8080 | 55:50
Watch 18:28
Amanpour and Company
Moderna Co-Founder: Science Cuts Could Lead to “Dystopian Future”
Noubar Afeyan argues why the U.S. should be "choosing science" amidst vast cuts to research grants.
Clip: S2026 E8080 | 18:28
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
January 19, 2025
Nic Robertson; Heather Conley; Sir Peter Westmacott; Kimberlé Crenshaw; Mike Gordon
Episode: S2026 E8079 | 55:53
Watch 18:16
Amanpour and Company
Fmr. Federal Prosecutor on the Turmoil Inside Trump’s Justice Department
Mike Gordon discusses the Justice Department's actions in Trump's second term.
Clip: S2026 E8079 | 18:16
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
January 16, 2026
Shirin Ebadi; Theodor Meron; Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel
Episode: S2026 E8078 | 55:50
