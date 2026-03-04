March 5, 2026

Extras
Legal scholar Noah Feldman unpacks whether the war with Iran is legal under the Constitution.
Prince Turki al-Faisal discusses the escalating war with Iran and the response of the Gulf States.
Gen. David Petraeus (Ret.); Nic Robertson; Amos Harel; Chrystia Freeland
Former Canadian Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland reacts to the spiraling conflict in the Middle East.
Jon Finer; Ellie Geranmayeh; Col. Cedric Leighton; Stephen Fowler
Stephen Fowler explains his new report on the DOJ's handling of the Epstein files.
Jay Inslee; Werner Herzog; Steve Boyes; David Brooks
Longtime New York Times Opinion columnist David Brooks discusses his departure from the paper.
Dr. Jean Tang and Michael Hund discuss the rare disease Epidermolysis Bullosa.
Nate Soares; Morgan Neville; Dr. Jean Tang; Michael Hund
Gregg Nunziata, Susan Glasser, David Miliband, Bill McKibben
Nataliya Gumenyuk; Michael Kofman; Craig Renaud; Juan Arradondo; Maya Shankar
Viri Rios; Max Foster; Natasha Sarin; Vali Nasr; Wynton Marsalis
Serhii Plokhy; Billy Crudup; Denise Gough; Emily Galvin Almanza
Emily Maitlis; Rafael Grossi; Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin; A'Lelia Bundles