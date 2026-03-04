100 WVIA Way
Amanpour and Company

March 5, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8112 | 55m 42s

Correspondent Frederik Pleitgen brings us a report from inside Iran. He's the first reporter from a U.S. network allowed into the country since the war's start. Adm. Mike Mullen discusses the widening conflict. Author Scott Anderson and historian Abbas Milani discuss the historical angle of the war. Law scholar Noah Feldman unpacks whether the conflict is legal under the Constitution.

Aired: 03/04/26
Watch 17:51
Amanpour and Company
How Decades of Presidential Overreach Led to an Undeclared War with Iran
Legal scholar Noah Feldman unpacks whether the war with Iran is legal under the Constitution.
Clip: S2026 E8112 | 17:51
Watch 55:33
Amanpour and Company
March 4, 2026
Chris Murphy; Turki al-Faisal; John Sawers
Episode: S2026 E8111 | 55:33
Watch 6:08
Amanpour and Company
Fmr. Saudi Intelligence Chief Discusses Gulf States' Reaction to Iran Attacks
Prince Turki al-Faisal discusses the escalating war with Iran and the response of the Gulf States.
Clip: S2026 E8111 | 6:08
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
March 3, 2026
Gen. David Petraeus (Ret.); Nic Robertson; Amos Harel; Chrystia Freeland
Episode: S2026 E8110 | 55:50
Watch 17:42
Amanpour and Company
Chrystia Freeland on Iran, Ukraine, and Global Power Shifts
Former Canadian Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland reacts to the spiraling conflict in the Middle East.
Clip: S2026 E8110 | 17:42
Watch 55:55
Amanpour and Company
March 2, 2026
Jon Finer; Ellie Geranmayeh; Col. Cedric Leighton; Stephen Fowler
Episode: S2026 E8109 | 55:55
Watch 17:56
Amanpour and Company
New Epstein Revelations: NPR’s Report on Trump and the “Missing” Files
Stephen Fowler explains his new report on the DOJ's handling of the Epstein files.
Clip: S2026 E8109 | 17:56
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
February 27, 2028
Jay Inslee; Werner Herzog; Steve Boyes; David Brooks
Episode: S2026 E8108 | 55:52
Watch 17:56
Amanpour and Company
David Brooks: “I've Got One More 10-Year Chapter in My Career, Probably”
Longtime New York Times Opinion columnist David Brooks discusses his departure from the paper.
Clip: S2026 E8108 | 17:56
Watch 18:33
Amanpour and Company
Race to Cure Life-Threatening Skin Disease May Be Key to Help Others
Dr. Jean Tang and Michael Hund discuss the rare disease Epidermolysis Bullosa.
Clip: S2026 E8107 | 18:33
