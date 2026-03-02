100 WVIA Way
Amanpour and Company

March 3, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8110 | 55m 50s

Gen. David Petraeus (Ret.) reacts to the widening war in the Middle East. Correspondent Nic Robertson brings us the latest updates from the region. Haaretz's defense analyst Amos Harel discusses the conflicting justifications for the war in Iran. Fmr. Canadian Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland argues how this is all part of a wider collapse of the global rules-based order.

Aired: 03/02/26
Watch 55:55
Amanpour and Company
March 2, 2026
Jon Finer; Ellie Geranmayeh; Col. Cedric Leighton; Stephen Fowler
Episode: S2026 E8109 | 55:55
Watch 17:56
Amanpour and Company
New Epstein Revelations: NPR’s Report on Trump and the “Missing” Files
Stephen Fowler explains his new report on the DOJ's handling of the Epstein files.
Clip: S2026 E8109 | 17:56
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
February 27, 2028
Jay Inslee; Werner Herzog; Steve Boyes; David Brooks
Episode: S2026 E8108 | 55:52
Watch 17:56
Amanpour and Company
David Brooks: “I've Got One More 10-Year Chapter in My Career, Probably”
Longtime New York Times Opinion columnist David Brooks discusses his departure from the paper.
Clip: S2026 E8108 | 17:56
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
February 26, 2026
Nate Soares; Morgan Neville; Dr. Jean Tang; Michael Hund
Episode: S2026 E8107 | 55:42
Watch 18:33
Amanpour and Company
Race to Cure Life-Threatening Skin Disease May Be Key to Help Others
Dr. Jean Tang and Michael Hund discuss the rare disease Epidermolysis Bullosa.
Clip: S2026 E8107 | 18:33
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
February 25, 2026
Gregg Nunziata, Susan Glasser, David Miliband, Bill McKibben
Episode: S2026 E8106 | 55:52
Watch 18:18
Amanpour and Company
Bill McKibben on Trump’s Climate Rollbacks: “This Is Economic Self-Sabotage”
Environmentalist Bill McKibben reacts to Trump's repeal of the 2009 Endangerment Finding.
Clip: S2026 E8106 | 18:18
Watch 55:55
Amanpour and Company
February 24, 2026
Nataliya Gumenyuk; Michael Kofman; Craig Renaud; Juan Arradondo; Maya Shankar
Episode: S2026 E8105 | 55:55
Watch 18:35
Amanpour and Company
How Change Transforms Us — and Why We Should Embrace It
Maya Shankar discusses her book "The Other Side of Change."
Clip: S2026 E8105 | 18:35
