Amanpour and Company

February 17, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8100 | 55m 46s

Former U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman discusses the flurry of diplomacy around Ukraine and Iran happening in Geneva. Christiane sits down with U.K. PM Keir Starmer and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen about how a less predictable U.S. will mean for the future of Europe. David Holland warns about the impacts of climate change, fresh from an expedition in Antarctica.

Aired: 02/16/26
Watch 18:08
Amanpour and Company
What Did a Climate Scientist Find on Antarctica’s “Doomsday Glacier?”
David Holland warns about the impacts of climate change, fresh from an expedition to Antarctica.
Clip: S2026 E8100 | 18:08
Watch 55:31
Amanpour and Company
February 16, 2026
Volodymyr Zelensky; Mark Rutte; Roberta Metsola; Roger Wicker; Jesús Armas; Margaret Hany
Episode: S2026 E8099 | 55:31
Watch 18:18
Amanpour and Company
Does the U.S. Have a Marijuana Problem?
Professor Margaret Haney discusses the impacts of marijuana use.
Clip: S2026 E8099 | 18:18
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
February 13, 2026
Ece Temelkuran; Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani; Tig Notaro; Megan Falley
Episode: S2026 E8098 | 55:28
Watch 18:54
Amanpour and Company
A Stunning Portrait of Poet Andrea Gibson’s Final Year Fighting Cancer
Tig Notaro and Megan Falley discuss the Oscar-nominated documentary "Come See Me in the Good Light."
Clip: S2026 E8098 | 18:54
Watch 17:57
Amanpour and Company
Echoes of Conspiracy from Ruby Ridge to Today
Chris Jennings discusses his new book "End of Days."
Clip: S2026 E8097 | 17:57
Watch 55:33
Amanpour and Company
February 12, 2026
Robert Kagan; Delroy Lindo; Chris Jennings
Episode: S2026 E8097 | 55:33
Watch 17:31
Amanpour and Company
Scott Galloway is Calling for a Big Tech Boycott — Here’s Why
Scott Galloway explains his economic strike against the Trump administration's ICE policies.
Clip: S2026 E8096 | 17:31
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
February 11, 2026
Jørgen Frydnes; Anders Fogh Rasmussen; Sarah Khaki; Mohammadreza Eyni; Scott Galloway
Episode: S2026 E8096 | 55:50
Watch 16:56
Amanpour and Company
Maria Ressa on Trump 2nd Term: “Narrative Warfare and the Breakdown of Reality”
Maria Ressa offers her analysis of the first 100 days of Donald Trump's second term.
Clip: S2026 E8095 | 16:56
Watch 55:31
Amanpour and Company
February 16, 2026
Volodymyr Zelensky; Mark Rutte; Roberta Metsola; Roger Wicker; Jesús Armas; Margaret Hany
Episode: S2026 E8099 | 55:31
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
February 13, 2026
Ece Temelkuran; Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani; Tig Notaro; Megan Falley
Episode: S2026 E8098 | 55:28
Watch 55:33
Amanpour and Company
February 12, 2026
Robert Kagan; Delroy Lindo; Chris Jennings
Episode: S2026 E8097 | 55:33
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
February 11, 2026
Jørgen Frydnes; Anders Fogh Rasmussen; Sarah Khaki; Mohammadreza Eyni; Scott Galloway
Episode: S2026 E8096 | 55:50
Watch 55:25
Amanpour and Company
February 10, 2026
Hadi Ghaemi; Nic Robertson; Brian Mann; Maria Ressa
Episode: S2026 E8095 | 55:25
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
February 9, 2026
Kristie Lou Stout; Rush Doshi; Tom Tugendhat; Dara Massicot; Jake Sullivan
Episode: S2026 E8094 | 55:53
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
February 6, 2026
Volker Türk; Wagner Moura; Kleber Mendonça Filho; Jodi Kantor
Episode: S2026 E8093 | 55:49
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
February 5, 2026
Richard Hasen; Michelle Nunn; Max Colchester
Episode: S2026 E8092 | 55:43
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
February 4, 2026
Carlos Fernandez de Cossio; Amos Harel; Kay Bailey Hutchison
Episode: S2026 E8091 | 55:54
Watch 55:21
Amanpour and Company
February 3, 2026
Rose Gottemoeller; Jomana Karadsheh; Julie K. Brown; Elliot Williams
Episode: S2026 E8090 | 55:21