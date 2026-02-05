100 WVIA Way
Amanpour and Company

February 6, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8093

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk describes the violence he witnessed in Sudan and discusses other conflicts happening around the world. Actor Wagner Moura and director Kleber Mendonça Filho discuss their Oscar-nominated non-English film "The Secret Agent." NYT reporter Jodi Kantor reveals what the Supreme Court has been doing to make the Court "even more secretive."

Aired: 02/05/26
Watch 17:33
Amanpour and Company
NDAs and the Shadow Docket: How SCOTUS has Become “Even More Secretive”
Jodi Kantor discusses her new piece about NDAs in the Supreme Court.
Clip: S2026 E8093 | 17:33
Watch 18:12
Amanpour and Company
New Epstein File Release Puts Spotlight on Europe’s Elite
WSJ U.K. correspondent Max Colchester discusses the latest Epstein file dump's global impact.
Clip: S2026 E8092 | 18:12
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
February 5, 2026
Richard Hasen; Michelle Nunn; Max Colchester
Episode: S2026 E8092 | 55:43
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
February 4, 2026
Carlos Fernandez de Cossio; Amos Harel; Kay Bailey Hutchison
Episode: S2026 E8091 | 55:54
Watch 17:43
Amanpour and Company
Trump’s Fmr. NATO Ambassador on Trump, Putin and Nuclear Arms Control
Kay Bailey Hutchison discusses the expiration of the New START treaty.
Clip: S2026 E8091 | 17:43
Watch 17:49
Amanpour and Company
“Subway Vigilante” or “Bigot?” Revisiting the 1984 Bernhard Goetz Shooting
Elliot Williams introduces his new book "Five Bullets."
Clip: S2026 E8090 | 17:49
Watch 55:21
Amanpour and Company
February 3, 2026
Rose Gottemoeller; Jomana Karadsheh; Julie K. Brown; Elliot Williams
Episode: S2026 E8090 | 55:21
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
February 2, 2026
Abbas Milani; Michael J. Bustamante; Charles Duhigg
Episode: S2026 E8089 | 55:54
Watch 17:39
Amanpour and Company
What Democrats Can Learn from MAGA
Charles Duhigg explains what the Democratic Party can learn from the success of the MAGA movement.
Clip: S2026 E8089 | 17:39
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
January 30, 2026
Elizabeth Economy; Adam Higginbotham; Rebecca Newberger Goldstein
Episode: S2026 E8088 | 55:50
