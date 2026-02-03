100 WVIA Way
Amanpour and Company

February 4, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8091 | 55m 54s

Cuban Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Carlos Fernandez de Cossio discusses negotiations between Cuba and the US about reinstating oil deliveries from Venezuela as oil supplies dwindle. Haaretz's Amos Harel discusses nuclear talks between the US and Iran as well as ongoing fighting in Gaza. Fmr US Amb. to NATO Kay Bailey Hutchison on the expiration of the US-Russian nuclear arms control treaty.

Aired: 02/03/26
