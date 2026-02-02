100 WVIA Way
Amanpour and Company

February 3, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8090 | 55m 21s

Rose Gottemoeller discusses the looming expiration of the "New START" nuclear treaty. Jomana Karadsheh brings us a harrowing report from inside Iran about the brutality of recent anti-government protests. Julie K. Brown discusses the release of a new tranche of Epstein files. Elliot Williams introduces his new book on the 1984 Bernie Goetz shooting, "Five Bullets."

Aired: 02/02/26
Watch 17:49
Amanpour and Company
“Subway Vigilante” or “Bigot?” Revisiting the 1984 Bernhard Goetz Shooting
Elliot Williams introduces his new book "Five Bullets."
Clip: S2026 E8090 | 17:49
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
February 2, 2026
Abbas Milani; Michael J. Bustamante; Charles Duhigg
Episode: S2026 E8089 | 55:54
Watch 17:39
Amanpour and Company
What Democrats Can Learn from MAGA
Charles Duhigg explains what the Democratic Party can learn from the success of the MAGA movement.
Clip: S2026 E8089 | 17:39
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
January 30, 2026
Elizabeth Economy; Adam Higginbotham; Rebecca Newberger Goldstein
Episode: S2026 E8088 | 55:50
Watch 17:46
Amanpour and Company
Why Our Longing to Matter Drives and Divides Us
Philosopher Rebecca Newberger Goldstein introduces her new book "The Mattering Instinct."
Clip: S2026 E8088 | 17:46
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
January 29, 2026
Vice Admiral Kevin Donegan; Karim Sadjadpour; David Borenstein; Stephen Vladeck
Episode: S2026 E8087 | 55:53
Watch 18:06
Amanpour and Company
Accountability for ICE Shootings? Legal Expert Says It’s Possible
Stephen Vladeck breaks down the laws surrounding two Minnesota shootings by ICE agents.
Clip: S2026 E8087 | 18:06
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
January 28, 2026
Kevin Liptak; Brian A. Nichols; Milo Rau; Joseph Cox
Episode: S2026 E8086 | 55:45
Watch 18:35
Amanpour and Company
From Facial Recognition to Geolocation: Inside the Tech Powering ICE Raids
Reporter Joseph Cox discusses Palantir's role in facilitating ICE surveillance technologies.
Clip: S2026 E8086 | 18:35
Watch 18:26
Amanpour and Company
NYT Columnist Thomas Friedman: “The World Will Push Back” Against Trump
Thomas Friedman discusses U.S. immigration and Pres. Trump's foreign policy.
Clip: S2026 E8085 | 18:26
