Amanpour and Company

January 29, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8087 | 55m 53s

Fmr. Director of Operations for U.S. Central Command Kevin Donegan weighs in on Trump's warning to Iran. Karim Sadjadpour breaks down the situation inside Iran. David Borenstein attempts to pull back the curtain on Russia's war in Ukraine in his documentary. Law professor Stephen Vladeck explains how charging ICE agents in two Minnesota shootings might work.

Aired: 01/28/26
