March 16, 2026

Extras
Reporter Kenneth Vogel discusses presidential pardons under Donald Trump.
Caitlin Dickerson explains how the lives of immigrant families across the U.S. are being reshaped.
Lloyd Blankfein discusses his memoir "Streetwise."
Ronen Bergman; Jeffrey DeLaurentis; Lloyd Blankfein
Vivian Salama analyzes Trump's strategy in Iran and whether it could spillover to Cuba.
Adel Nassar; Mostafa Daneshgar; Maryam Alemzadeh; Vivian Salama
General Joseph Votel; Jeremy Diamond; Lilian Tintori; Senator Andy Kim
Sen. Andy Kim discusses the war in Iran.
Gideon Sa'ar; Kamal Kharazi; Jason Furman; Debbie Wei Mullin; Sarah LaFleur
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Ronen Bergman; Jeffrey DeLaurentis; Lloyd Blankfein
Adel Nassar; Mostafa Daneshgar; Maryam Alemzadeh; Vivian Salama
General Joseph Votel; Jeremy Diamond; Lilian Tintori; Senator Andy Kim
Gideon Sa'ar; Kamal Kharazi; Jason Furman; Debbie Wei Mullin; Sarah LaFleur
Fred Pleitgen; Mehdi Mahmoudian; Dan Shapiro; David Frum
Frederik Pleitgen; Admiral Mike Mullen (Ret.); Scott Anderson; Abbas Milani; Noah Feldman
Chris Murphy; Turki al-Faisal; John Sawers
Gen. David Petraeus (Ret.); Nic Robertson; Amos Harel; Chrystia Freeland
Jon Finer; Ellie Geranmayeh; Col. Cedric Leighton; Stephen Fowler