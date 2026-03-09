100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
Amanpour and Company

March 10, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8115 | 55m 52s

Former CENTCOM Commander General Joseph Votel discusses Pres. Trump's strategy in the war in Iran. Jeremy Diamond reports from Israel. Venezuelan human rights activist Lilian Tintori explains what has played out since Maduro was removed from office in Venezuela. Sen. Andy Kim (D-NJ) says that Donald Trump is skirting the Constitution by going to war in Iran without Congressional approval.

Aired: 03/09/26
Extras
Watch 18:15
Amanpour and Company
Sen. Andy Kim on Trump’s Decision to Strike Iran Without Congress Approval
Sen. Andy Kim discusses the war in Iran.
Clip: S2026 E8115 | 18:15
Watch 55:21
Amanpour and Company
March 9, 2026
Gideon Sa'ar; Kamal Kharazi; Jason Furman; Debbie Wei Mullin; Sarah LaFleur
Episode: S2026 E8114 | 55:21
Watch 17:57
Amanpour and Company
“We Want Our Money Back:” Two American Businesses Address Trump Tariff Chaos
Business owners Debbie Wei Mullin and Sarah LaFleur reflect on how they've navigated tariffs.
Clip: S2026 E8114 | 17:57
Watch 17:28
Amanpour and Company
David Frum: Iran War Is Based on Trump’s Whim
David Frum discusses the war in Iran and its impact at home.
Clip: S2026 E8113 | 17:28
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 6, 2026
Fred Pleitgen; Mehdi Mahmoudian; Dan Shapiro; David Frum
Episode: S2026 E8113 | 55:53
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
March 5, 2026
Frederik Pleitgen; Admiral Mike Mullen (Ret.); Scott Anderson; Abbas Milani; Noah Feldman
Episode: S2026 E8112 | 55:42
Watch 17:51
Amanpour and Company
How Decades of Presidential Overreach Led to an Undeclared War with Iran
Legal scholar Noah Feldman unpacks whether the war with Iran is legal under the Constitution.
Clip: S2026 E8112 | 17:51
Watch 6:08
Amanpour and Company
Fmr. Saudi Intelligence Chief Discusses Gulf States' Reaction to Iran Attacks
Prince Turki al-Faisal discusses the escalating war with Iran and the response of the Gulf States.
Clip: S2026 E8111 | 6:08
Watch 55:33
Amanpour and Company
March 4, 2026
Chris Murphy; Turki al-Faisal; John Sawers
Episode: S2026 E8111 | 55:33
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
March 3, 2026
Gen. David Petraeus (Ret.); Nic Robertson; Amos Harel; Chrystia Freeland
Episode: S2026 E8110 | 55:50
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2026
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2025
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:21
Amanpour and Company
March 9, 2026
Gideon Sa'ar; Kamal Kharazi; Jason Furman; Debbie Wei Mullin; Sarah LaFleur
Episode: S2026 E8114 | 55:21
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 6, 2026
Fred Pleitgen; Mehdi Mahmoudian; Dan Shapiro; David Frum
Episode: S2026 E8113 | 55:53
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
March 5, 2026
Frederik Pleitgen; Admiral Mike Mullen (Ret.); Scott Anderson; Abbas Milani; Noah Feldman
Episode: S2026 E8112 | 55:42
Watch 55:33
Amanpour and Company
March 4, 2026
Chris Murphy; Turki al-Faisal; John Sawers
Episode: S2026 E8111 | 55:33
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
March 3, 2026
Gen. David Petraeus (Ret.); Nic Robertson; Amos Harel; Chrystia Freeland
Episode: S2026 E8110 | 55:50
Watch 55:55
Amanpour and Company
March 2, 2026
Jon Finer; Ellie Geranmayeh; Col. Cedric Leighton; Stephen Fowler
Episode: S2026 E8109 | 55:55
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
February 27, 2028
Jay Inslee; Werner Herzog; Steve Boyes; David Brooks
Episode: S2026 E8108 | 55:52
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
February 26, 2026
Nate Soares; Morgan Neville; Dr. Jean Tang; Michael Hund
Episode: S2026 E8107 | 55:42
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
February 25, 2026
Gregg Nunziata, Susan Glasser, David Miliband, Bill McKibben
Episode: S2026 E8106 | 55:52
Watch 55:55
Amanpour and Company
February 24, 2026
Nataliya Gumenyuk; Michael Kofman; Craig Renaud; Juan Arradondo; Maya Shankar
Episode: S2026 E8105 | 55:55