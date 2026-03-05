March 6, 2026

Extras
David Frum discusses the war in Iran and its impact at home.
Frederik Pleitgen; Admiral Mike Mullen (Ret.); Scott Anderson; Abbas Milani; Noah Feldman
Legal scholar Noah Feldman unpacks whether the war with Iran is legal under the Constitution.
Prince Turki al-Faisal discusses the escalating war with Iran and the response of the Gulf States.
Gen. David Petraeus (Ret.); Nic Robertson; Amos Harel; Chrystia Freeland
Former Canadian Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland reacts to the spiraling conflict in the Middle East.
Jon Finer; Ellie Geranmayeh; Col. Cedric Leighton; Stephen Fowler
Stephen Fowler explains his new report on the DOJ's handling of the Epstein files.
Jay Inslee; Werner Herzog; Steve Boyes; David Brooks
