February 12, 2026

Scott Galloway explains his economic strike against the Trump administration's ICE policies.
Hadi Ghaemi; Nic Robertson; Brian Mann; Maria Ressa
Maria Ressa offers her analysis of the first 100 days of Donald Trump's second term.
Kristie Lou Stout; Rush Doshi; Tom Tugendhat; Dara Massicot; Jake Sullivan
Jake Sullivan discusses how the U.S. can keep up in the race for artificial intelligence.
Volker Türk; Wagner Moura; Kleber Mendonça Filho; Jodi Kantor
Jodi Kantor discusses her new piece about NDAs in the Supreme Court.
WSJ U.K. correspondent Max Colchester discusses the latest Epstein file dump's global impact.
Carlos Fernandez de Cossio; Amos Harel; Kay Bailey Hutchison
