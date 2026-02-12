100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
Amanpour and Company

February 13, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8098 | 55m 28s

Author Ece Temelkuran discusses the parallels between her experience living under Turkey's authoritarian rule and the state of the U.S. Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani shares more on Qatar's entrance into the art world. Tig Notaro and Megan Falley discuss the portrait of poet Andrea Gibson's final year fighting cancer in the new documentary "Come See Me in the Good Light."

Aired: 02/12/26
Extras
Watch 18:54
Amanpour and Company
A Stunning Portrait of Poet Andrea Gibson’s Final Year Fighting Cancer
Tig Notaro and Megan Falley discuss the Oscar-nominated documentary "Come See Me in the Good Light."
Clip: S2026 E8098 | 18:54
Watch 55:33
Amanpour and Company
February 12, 2026
Robert Kagan; Delroy Lindo; Chris Jennings
Episode: S2026 E8097 | 55:33
Watch 17:57
Amanpour and Company
Echoes of Conspiracy from Ruby Ridge to Today
Chris Jennings discusses his new book "End of Days."
Clip: S2026 E8097 | 17:57
Watch 17:31
Amanpour and Company
Scott Galloway is Calling for a Big Tech Boycott — Here’s Why
Scott Galloway explains his economic strike against the Trump administration's ICE policies.
Clip: S2026 E8096 | 17:31
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
February 11, 2026
Jørgen Frydnes; Anders Fogh Rasmussen; Sarah Khaki; Mohammadreza Eyni; Scott Galloway
Episode: S2026 E8096 | 55:50
Watch 16:56
Amanpour and Company
Maria Ressa on Trump 2nd Term: “Narrative Warfare and the Breakdown of Reality”
Maria Ressa offers her analysis of the first 100 days of Donald Trump's second term.
Clip: S2026 E8095 | 16:56
Watch 55:25
Amanpour and Company
February 10, 2026
Hadi Ghaemi; Nic Robertson; Brian Mann; Maria Ressa
Episode: S2026 E8095 | 55:25
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
February 9, 2026
Kristie Lou Stout; Rush Doshi; Tom Tugendhat; Dara Massicot; Jake Sullivan
Episode: S2026 E8094 | 55:53
Watch 17:44
Amanpour and Company
Fmr. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on China, the U.S. & the AI Race
Jake Sullivan discusses how the U.S. can keep up in the race for artificial intelligence.
Clip: S2026 E8094 | 17:44
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
February 6, 2026
Volker Türk; Wagner Moura; Kleber Mendonça Filho; Jodi Kantor
Episode: S2026 E8093 | 55:49
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2026
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2025
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:33
Amanpour and Company
February 12, 2026
Robert Kagan; Delroy Lindo; Chris Jennings
Episode: S2026 E8097 | 55:33
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
February 11, 2026
Jørgen Frydnes; Anders Fogh Rasmussen; Sarah Khaki; Mohammadreza Eyni; Scott Galloway
Episode: S2026 E8096 | 55:50
Watch 55:25
Amanpour and Company
February 10, 2026
Hadi Ghaemi; Nic Robertson; Brian Mann; Maria Ressa
Episode: S2026 E8095 | 55:25
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
February 9, 2026
Kristie Lou Stout; Rush Doshi; Tom Tugendhat; Dara Massicot; Jake Sullivan
Episode: S2026 E8094 | 55:53
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
February 6, 2026
Volker Türk; Wagner Moura; Kleber Mendonça Filho; Jodi Kantor
Episode: S2026 E8093 | 55:49
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
February 5, 2026
Richard Hasen; Michelle Nunn; Max Colchester
Episode: S2026 E8092 | 55:43
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
February 4, 2026
Carlos Fernandez de Cossio; Amos Harel; Kay Bailey Hutchison
Episode: S2026 E8091 | 55:54
Watch 55:21
Amanpour and Company
February 3, 2026
Rose Gottemoeller; Jomana Karadsheh; Julie K. Brown; Elliot Williams
Episode: S2026 E8090 | 55:21
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
February 2, 2026
Abbas Milani; Michael J. Bustamante; Charles Duhigg
Episode: S2026 E8089 | 55:54
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
January 30, 2026
Elizabeth Economy; Adam Higginbotham; Rebecca Newberger Goldstein
Episode: S2026 E8088 | 55:50