February 18, 2026

Extras
Jon Meacham discusses his book "American Struggle."
Wendy Sherman; Keir Starmer; Ursula von der Leyen; David Holland
David Holland warns about the impacts of climate change, fresh from an expedition to Antarctica.
Professor Margaret Haney discusses the impacts of marijuana use.
Volodymyr Zelensky; Mark Rutte; Roberta Metsola; Roger Wicker; Jesús Armas; Margaret Hany
Ece Temelkuran; Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani; Tig Notaro; Megan Falley
Tig Notaro and Megan Falley discuss the Oscar-nominated documentary "Come See Me in the Good Light."
Chris Jennings discusses his new book "End of Days."
Jørgen Frydnes; Anders Fogh Rasmussen; Sarah Khaki; Mohammadreza Eyni; Scott Galloway
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2026
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2025
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2024
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2023
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2022
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2021
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2020
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2019
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Wendy Sherman; Keir Starmer; Ursula von der Leyen; David Holland
Volodymyr Zelensky; Mark Rutte; Roberta Metsola; Roger Wicker; Jesús Armas; Margaret Hany
Ece Temelkuran; Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani; Tig Notaro; Megan Falley
Jørgen Frydnes; Anders Fogh Rasmussen; Sarah Khaki; Mohammadreza Eyni; Scott Galloway
Hadi Ghaemi; Nic Robertson; Brian Mann; Maria Ressa
Kristie Lou Stout; Rush Doshi; Tom Tugendhat; Dara Massicot; Jake Sullivan
Volker Türk; Wagner Moura; Kleber Mendonça Filho; Jodi Kantor
Richard Hasen; Michelle Nunn; Max Colchester
Carlos Fernandez de Cossio; Amos Harel; Kay Bailey Hutchison