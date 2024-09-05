100 WVIA Way
Amanpour and Company

September 6, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 7050

General Oleksandr Syrskyi, head of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reflects on his country's position in this grueling war. Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE), of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, discusses what foreign policy might look like under a Harris-Walz administration. Anastasia Berg and Rachel Wiseman explore the intersection of politics and parenthood in their new book “What Are Children For?”

Aired: 09/05/24
Watch 17:39
Amanpour and Company
“What Are Children For?” Why Millennials and Gen-Zers Aren’t Having Kids
Anastasia Berg and Rachel Wiseman discuss their book “What Are Children For?”
Clip: S2024 E7050 | 17:39
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 5, 2024
Oleksandr Syrskyi; Kris Brown; Michael Lewis; Missy Ryan
Episode: S2024 E7049 | 55:47
Watch 17:35
Amanpour and Company
Why Is the U.S. Military Struggling to Find Recruits? Reporter Explains
Missy Ryan joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E7049 | 17:35
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 4, 2024
Matthias Schmale; Nic Robertson; Ben Spencer; Barbara Bradley Hagerty; Brian Deese
Episode: S2024 E7048 | 55:47
Watch 18:01
Amanpour and Company
Does the U.S. Need a “Clean Energy Marshall Plan”? Harris Advisor Says Yes
Economic Adviser to the Harris Campaign Brian Deese discusses clean energy and the economy.
Clip: S2024 E7048 | 18:01
Watch 17:58
Amanpour and Company
Has the Supreme Court Undermined Voting Rights? David Daley Explains
David Daley joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E7047 | 17:58
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 3, 2024
Dmytro Kuleba; Ronen Bergman; David Daley
Episode: S2024 E7047 | 55:47
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
August 28, 2024
Victoria Nuland; Albin Kurti; Gen. Wesley Clark (Ret.); Ruth Whippman
Episode: S2024 E7043 | 55:49
Watch 55:51
Amanpour and Company
August 27, 2024
Nathalie Tocci; Thierry Arnaud; Julia Louis-Dreyfus; Daina O. Pusić; Nicholas Kristof
Episode: S2024 E7042 | 55:51
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
August 26, 2024
George Packer; Leah Stokes, Asif Kapadia; Joe Sabia; Leah Rigueur
Episode: S2024 E7041 | 55:53
