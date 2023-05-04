Binky Rules/Meet Binky

Writing your own name in graffiti all over the school wouldn't be very smart, right? Binky says he didn't do it, so detectives Fern and Buster are on the case. Can they work together to solve the crime or will their client be sent up the river? / Arthur and the gang have Binky hats, Binky t-shirts and Binky CDs, but what they really need are Binky concert tickets!