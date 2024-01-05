D.W. on Ice/Spoiled Rotten

D.W. on Ice: D.W. tells her friends that she's a fantastic skater when she can barely stand on ice! Emily's skating party is coming up--will D.W. have to reveal her secret? Spoiled Rotten: When Muffy's friends accuse her of being spoiled, she tries to prove them wrong by being the most charitable person around. Francine is unimpressed until Muffy discovers the true meaning of charity.