Arthur's Dummy Disaster/Francine and The Feline

When painfully shy George brings a ventriloquist's dummy to school, a popular kid is born! Suddenly, everybody wants to hang with George and his witty wooden pal, Wally. George and Wally remain inseparable. / Arthur thinks the best pet to have is a dog, and Francine probably would have agreed-- until little Nemo came along. Francine can't help herself--she's falling for a cute little kitten!