100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arthur

Arthur's First Sleepover/Arthur's New Year's Eve

Season 1 Episode 30 | 26m 56s

Arthur, Buster, and Brain are having a sleepover in Arthur's yard, and D.W. wants to be at the sleepover too so that she can take pictures of aliens. But, of course, she's not invited. / For the past few years, Arthur kept on trying to stay up until midnight for the new year, but he always fell asleep. This year he decides to not stay up at all, until his friends tell him what happens every year.

Aired: 06/01/97 | Expires: 02/02/24
Extras
Watch 3:13
Arthur
Having Fun Isn't Hard...Arthur Meets Mychal the Librarian
Arthur meets Mychal the Librarian, who helps him find his lost library card.
Clip: 3:13
Watch 3:44
Arthur
Arthur vs. D.W.'s Battle of the Universe
Arthur, Buster, and D.W. record a podcast, 'Bionic Bunny and The Battle of the Universe!'
Clip: 3:44
Watch 15:36
Arthur
S3 Ep 6: Arthur Podcast: Mr. Ratburn and that Special Someone
Arthur and his class are shocked when they discover that Mr. Ratburn is getting married.
Episode: S26 E20 | 15:36
Watch 13:57
Arthur
S3 Ep 5: The Arthur Podcast: How the Cookie Crumbles
Muffy is determined to win the cookie competition at this year’s Strawberry Festival.
Episode: S26 E19 | 13:57
Watch 15:19
Arthur
S3 Ep 4: The Arthur Podcast: Arthur's Big Meltdown
When a kale smoothie spills all over Arthur’s brand-new sneakers, he gets angry.
Episode: S26 E18 | 15:19
Watch 14:36
Arthur
S3 Ep 3: The Arthur Podcast: Arthur's New Old Vacation
Arthur wants to go to the pirate-themed amusement park: Dead Man’s Cove.
Episode: S26 E17 | 14:36
Watch 15:20
Arthur
S3 Ep 2: The Arthur Podcast: Girl With The Long Face
Fern's been feeling low and no one can figure out why.
Episode: S26 E16 | 15:20
Watch 15:51
Arthur
S3 Ep 1: The Arthur Podcast: Desk Wars
It’s the hottest school day of the year and tempers are even hotter!
Episode: S26 E15 | 15:51
Watch 0:41
Arthur
Arthur Podcast Season 3 Trailer
The Arthur Podcast is back with a third season!
Clip: S26 | 0:41
Watch 3:02
Arthur
D.W. Dance Challenge
Arthur, Muffy, and Pinky create brand new dance video so that they can go viral!
Clip: 3:02
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Arthur Season 26
  • Arthur Season 25
  • Arthur Season 24
  • Arthur Season 23
  • Arthur Season 22
  • Arthur Season 21
  • Arthur Season 20
  • Arthur Season 19
  • Arthur Season 18
  • Arthur Season 17
  • Arthur Season 16
  • Arthur Season 15
  • Arthur Season 14
  • Arthur Season 13
  • Arthur Season 12
  • Arthur Season 11
  • Arthur Season 10
  • Arthur Season 9
  • Arthur Season 8
  • Arthur Season 7
  • Arthur Season 6
  • Arthur Season 5
  • Arthur Season 4
  • Arthur Season 3
  • Arthur Season 2
  • Arthur Season 1
Watch 26:25
Arthur
Mr. Ratburn & The Special Someone/The Feud (ASL)
Mr. Ratburn is getting married! / Arthur and Buster feud over a video game.
Episode: S22 E1 | 26:25
Watch 26:35
Arthur
Binky's "A" Game/Brain and the Time Capsule (ASL)
Muffy and Francine are convinced that Binky cheated. / Brain makes a time capsule.
Episode: S21 E1 | 26:35
Watch 26:35
Arthur
Lend Me Your Ear/The Butler Did It (ASL)
Mr. Ratburn isn't acting like himself./Muffy fears Bailey may be replaced!
Episode: S20 E5 | 26:35
Watch 26:36
Arthur
Arthur's First Sleepover/Arthur's New Year's Eve (ASL)
D.W. wants to join Arthur's sleepover. / Arthur tries to stay up until midnight.
Episode: S1 E30 | 26:36
Watch 26:35
Arthur
Arthur's New Puppy/Arthur Bounces Back (ASL)
Arthur has trouble training his new puppy. / Arthur will do anything for new moon boots.
Episode: S1 E8 | 26:35
Watch 26:36
Arthur
Arthur Meets Mister Rogers/Draw! (ASL)
Mister Rogers stays at Arthur's house. / Fern draws an unflattering cartoon of Francine.
Episode: S2 E1 | 26:36
Watch 26:35
Arthur
D.W.'s Imaginary Friend/Arthur's Lost Library Book (ASL)
D.W. wants to take her imaginary friend on a trip. / Arthur loses a library book.
Episode: S1 E4 | 26:35
Watch 26:35
Arthur
April 9th (ASL)
April 9th begins like any normal day, until a fire forces Lakewood Elementary to close.
Episode: S7 E10 | 26:35
Watch 26:35
Arthur
Double Trouble/Arthur's Almost Live Not Real Music Festival (ASL)
One of the Tibbles twins gets sick. / Arthur and the gang create their own music videos.
Episode: S3 E11 | 26:35
Watch 26:35
Arthur
D.W.'s Name Game/Finders Key-Pers (ASL)
D.W. and Arthur use a thesaurus for name calling. / Arthur finds a mysterious key.
Episode: S2 E19 | 26:35