The Chips are Down / Revenge of the Chip

What a mysterious, beautiful thing is a green potato chip--and D.W. just ate a gigantic one! But then she hears a rumor that they're poisonous and she's resolved to live what's left of her life to the fullest. / D.W.'s Mom tells everyone the green potato chip tale. When the story hits the local newspaper, it's just too much! How can D.W. get Mom to stop blabbing about it?