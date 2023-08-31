Sue Ellen's Lost Diary / Arthur's Knee

Poor Sue Ellen has lost the one thing she's never without--her diary. But as her friends help her look for it, they start to wonder- why she won't let them read it? What's in this diary anyway? / Arthur hurts his knee but won't tell Mom because she'll know he was playing at the dump. The Brain and D.W. convince Arthur to face up to it and take his tetanus shot like a man-umm, an aardvark.