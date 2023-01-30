100 WVIA Way
Canvasing the World with Sean Diediker

Canvasing Buenos Aires, Argentina

Season 1 Episode 106 | 26m 46s

Sean stays in a countryside castle and explores the traditions of Argentina’s famous gauchos. He learns that Tango is much harder than it looks and finds inspiration in the Argentines’ passion for dance, which leads to his painting “Tango.”

Aired: 01/19/20
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Latest Episodes
Watch 26:46
Canvasing the World with Sean Diediker
Canvasing Heidelberg, Germany
Sean explores the ghosts of the student prison.
Episode: S1 E108 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Canvasing the World with Sean Diediker
Canvasing Utah
Sean explores the visions and faith that shaped Utah, including Mormon culture.
Episode: S1 E104 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Canvasing the World with Sean Diediker
Canvasing Ubud, Indonesia
Sean explores the Sacred Monkey Forest.
Episode: S1 E109 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Canvasing the World with Sean Diediker
Canvasing Sydney, Australia
Sean finds inspiration from a homeless couple that live in a cave in the heart of Sydney.
Episode: S1 E107 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Canvasing the World with Sean Diediker
Canvasing Bali, Indonesia
Sean explores the beaches and temples of Bali.
Episode: S1 E105 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Canvasing the World with Sean Diediker
Canvasing Big Sur, California
Sean sets out to capture its beauty of Big Sur.
Episode: S1 E113 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Canvasing the World with Sean Diediker
Canvasing Santa Fe, New Mexico
Sean explores New Mexico’s artistic heritage and traces his own family roots.
Episode: S1 E111 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Canvasing the World with Sean Diediker
Canvasing Southern Patagonia
Sean explores Torres Del Paine National Park.
Episode: S1 E110 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Canvasing the World with Sean Diediker
Canvasing Santa Barbara, California
Sean explores the harbor and mountains of Santa Barbara.
Episode: S1 E112 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Canvasing the World with Sean Diediker
Canvasing the Blue Mountains, Australia
Sean interviews an Aboriginal Elder who was taken from his native family.
Episode: S1 E103 | 26:46