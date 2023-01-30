100 WVIA Way
Canvasing the World with Sean Diediker

Canvasing Big Sur, California

Season 1 Episode 113 | 26m 46s

Big Sur is often described as one of the most spectacular coastlines in the world. Sean sets out to capture its beauty and meets other artists who have heard the clarion call to celebrate Carmel-by-the-Sea and Highway 1.

Aired: 01/19/20
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
