Canvasing the World with Sean Diediker

Canvasing Sydney, Australia

Season 1 Episode 107 | 26m 46s

Sean explores Manly Beach, and trades artwork for a custom surfboard from master shaper Sojo. Sean also finds inspiration from Sherlock and Jules, a homeless couple that give up traditional life to live in a cave in the heart of Sydney, prompting his painting “The Departure.”

Aired: 01/19/20
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 26:46
Canvasing the World with Sean Diediker
Canvasing Santa Fe, New Mexico
Sean explores New Mexico’s artistic heritage and traces his own family roots.
Episode: S1 E111 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Canvasing the World with Sean Diediker
Canvasing Southern Patagonia
Sean explores Torres Del Paine National Park.
Episode: S1 E110 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Canvasing the World with Sean Diediker
Canvasing Santa Barbara, California
Sean explores the harbor and mountains of Santa Barbara.
Episode: S1 E112 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Canvasing the World with Sean Diediker
Canvasing the Blue Mountains, Australia
Sean interviews an Aboriginal Elder who was taken from his native family.
Episode: S1 E103 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Canvasing the World with Sean Diediker
Canvasing Utah
Sean explores the visions and faith that shaped Utah, including Mormon culture.
Episode: S1 E104 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Canvasing the World with Sean Diediker
Canvasing Paris, France
Sean meets with three artists who masterminded a bank heist.
Episode: S1 E102 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Canvasing the World with Sean Diediker
Canvasing Southern Costa Rica
Sean explores the custodianship humans have over nature.
Episode: S1 E101 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Canvasing the World with Sean Diediker
Canvasing Big Sur, California
Sean sets out to capture its beauty of Big Sur.
Episode: S1 E113 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Canvasing the World with Sean Diediker
Canvasing Heidelberg, Germany
Sean explores the ghosts of the student prison.
Episode: S1 E108 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Canvasing the World with Sean Diediker
Canvasing Buenos Aires, Argentina
Sean explores the traditions of Argentina’s famous gauchos.
Episode: S1 E106 | 26:46
